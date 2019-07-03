medindia
Atopic Dermatitis Patients Experience Anxiety & Depression

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 7, 2019 at 5:38 PM General Health News
High rates of anxiety and depression were found among US adults with atopic dermatitis, compared to those without, according to a study published in British Journal of Dermatology. The study also concluded that anxiety and depression often go undiagnosed in these individuals.
In the population-based study of 2,893 adults representative of the US population, individuals with atopic dermatitis had higher anxiety and depression scores than those without atopic dermatitis. Virtually all patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis had symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Individuals with atopic dermatitis were also more likely to have been diagnosed with anxiety or depression by a clinician in the past year (40.0 percent versus 17.5 percent); however, many adults with atopic dermatitis who had borderline and/or abnormal anxiety or depression scores reported no diagnosis of anxiety or depression.

"The results highlight the mental health burden and complex comorbidities of atopic dermatitis in adults," said lead author Dr. Jonathan Silverberg, of the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "Dermatologists should consider these aspects in their clinical decision making. Atopic dermatitis patients can benefit from multidisciplinary care that addresses their skin signs and symptoms and these comorbidities."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is an inflammatory, non-contagious, chronic skin disorder that involves scaly and itchy rashes. It is also called eczema, dermatitis or atopy.

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations

Allergy

An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic reactions are pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, food, insect stings and medicines.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Aspergerīs Syndrome

Aspergers Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

