April 25, 2021
At Least 24 Killed in Fire at a COVID Hospital in Iraq
A huge fire broke out in a hospital treating coronavirus patients in the capital of Iraq killing at least 24 people, said sources.

Civil defence teams and firefighting vehicles arrived at the scene to put out the fire and were able to prevent the fire from reaching the upper floors, the statement said.

They also rescued some 90 patients and health workers who were surrounded by flames in the building, the statement said.


"Many patients were affected by the cut of oxygen cylinders during their evacuation from the hospital, and others suffocated by the smoke," the statement added.

A statement by the media office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that al-Kadhimi has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident, and that the families of the victims should be compensated and treatment be provided for the wounded.

The incident came hours after the country's ministry reported 6,967 new Covid-19 cases, taking the national tally to 1,025,288.

It also reported 43 new Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the national total to 15,217.

