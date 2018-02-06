medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Astronauts' Weight can Cause Eye Changes During Spaceflight

by Hannah Joy on  June 2, 2018 at 12:09 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An astronaut's weight plays a significant role in changes in the eye that occur during spaceflight, which can lead to vision impairment, reveals a new study.
Astronauts' Weight can Cause Eye Changes During Spaceflight
Astronauts' Weight can Cause Eye Changes During Spaceflight

The study, led by Jay C. Buckey at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, US, showed that reduced gravity levels (microgravity) in space can lead to spaceflight-associated neuro-ocular syndrome (SANS) in some astronauts.

SANS refers to structural changes in the eye that may impair vision, including swelling of the optic nerve (optic disc edema) and coloured indentations (choroidal folds) in the blood vessel network at the back of the eye.

"Pre-flight weight, waist circumference and chest circumference were all significantly greater in those who developed either disc edema or choroidal folds," Buckey said.

On Earth, the weight of the body's tissues presses against other bodily structures (e.g., bones, muscles, organs, veins) creating compressive forces, which can affect pressures in blood vessels and in organs throughout the body.

These compressive forces increase as body weight increases. In microgravity, body tissue is weightless, so compressive forces against the rest of the body are absent, the researchers said.

People with more body tissue and therefore a higher body weight are proportionately more likely to experience physiological changes in a low-gravity environment because they experience a greater change in these compressive forces, Buckey hypothesised.

For the study, published in the American Journal of Physiology, the team examined data collected by NASA from astronauts who had made long-duration space flights (averaging 165 days).

"The results from this study show a strong relationship between body weight and the development of ocular changes in space," he added.

The team also found that none of the female astronauts analysed who weighed less than the males returned to Earth with symptoms of SANS.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Space Radiation Damages DNA in Astronauts

Space Radiation Damages DNA in Astronauts

Space radiation is risky business for the human body. Exposure to radiation in space is quite different than exposure to radiation on Earth

Astronauts to Now be Diagnosed Correctly With Just a Drop of Blood!

Astronauts to Now be Diagnosed Correctly With Just a Drop of Blood!

A new prototype tester is being built to help provide diagnosis using a pinprick of blood in just a few minutes

Astronauts At Increased Risk Of Developing Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Astronauts At Increased Risk Of Developing Inflammatory Bowel Disease

The balance of bacteria and the function of immune cells in the gut changes in spaceflight, leading to increased bowel inflammation.

Astronauts Deployed on a Trip to Mars are at High Risk of Dementia-Like Condition

Astronauts Deployed on a Trip to Mars are at High Risk of Dementia-Like Condition

Exposure to highly energetic charged particles causes significant damage to the central nervous system. It results in cognitive impairments, brain inflammation.

Allergy Eye Drops

Allergy Eye Drops

Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.

Eyelid Bump

Eyelid Bump

Our eyelids protect our eyes and keep them moist. Swelling of the eyelid may be localized due to chalazion, stye etc., or it could be a generalized swelling due to edema of the eye.

Floppy Iris Syndrome

Floppy Iris Syndrome

Floppy iris syndrome is associated with a high risk of complications following cataract surgery.

Nervous Tic

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Routine Eye Examination

Routine Eye Examination

A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and complexity of tests required to fully evaluate vision and the health of the patients eyes.

More News on:

Nervous Tic Height and Weight-Kids Eye Vision LASIK Surgery Facts Allergy Eye Drops Routine Eye Examination Quiz On Eye Donation Floppy Iris Syndrome Eyelid Bump 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Nutrient timing is knowing when to eat specific nutrients to feel energetic, full and yet not gain ...

 Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe is a human monoclonal antibody approved by FDA in May 2018 to use as a subcutaneous ...

 Mesenteric Ischemia

Mesenteric Ischemia

Mesenteric ischemia refers to a group of disorders characterized by symptomatic reduction in blood ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...