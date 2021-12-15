AstraZeneca's Covid Antibody Therapy to Be Manufactured by Samsung Biologics

Advertisement

is an injectable monoclonal antibody cocktail and has been approved for pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, against Covid-19 among individuals aged 12 and older and who are not currently infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and who have not recently been exposed to an individual infected with SARS-CoV-2.It is the first antibody treatment against Covid-19 that has won an Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It has also won approval from drug authorities in other countries, including France and Italy.The cocktail is made up of Tixagevimab and cilgavimab -- long-acting monoclonal antibodies that are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. It is designed to block the virus' attachment and entry into human cells. Tixagevimab and cilgavimab bind to different, non-overlapping sites on the spike protein of the virus, the FDA said.AstraZeneca has also said it is testing Evusheld against the new Omicron variant, that has so far spread to more than 60 countries.The deal also includes Samsung Bioglogics manufacturing AstraZeneca's oncology drug Imfinzi at its plant starting next year, the report said.Imfinzi has won approval in many countries, including South Korea, for the treatment of lung cancer. The drug is currently under study for the treatment of other cancers.Source: IANS