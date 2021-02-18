by Colleen Fleiss on  February 18, 2021 at 11:21 PM Coronavirus News
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Approved by WHO
The two versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use including the one produced by the Serum Institute of India have been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The other version is produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio (Republic of Korea), the WHO said on Monday.

The approval of these vaccines means giving the green light for them to be rolled out globally through COVAX.


It also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer Covid-19 vaccines.

"Countries with no access to vaccines to date will finally be able to start vaccinating their health workers and populations at risk, contributing to the COVAX Facility's goal of equitable vaccine distribution," Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products, said in a statement.

'But we must keep up the pressure to meet the needs of priority populations everywhere and facilitate global access. To do that, we need two things -- a scale-up of manufacturing capacity, and developers' early submission of their vaccines for WHO review."

The AstraZeneca/Oxford product is a viral vectored vaccine called ChAdOx1-S (recombinant).

It is being produced at several manufacturing sites, as well as in the Republic of Korea and India.

ChAdOx1-S has been found to have 63.09 per cent efficacy and is suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements.

The WHO earlier approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Source: IANS

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
Kids Under 16 Years to Get Covid-19 Vaccine by End of Summer
US kids under the age of 16 years can get Covid-19 vaccine shots by the end of summer and by the beginning of fall, US President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci told IANS.
Delirium Common in COVID-19 Elderly Patients: Study
Delirium, a common post-operative complication, is also seen frequently in patients with COVID-19, especially among elderly patients.
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
