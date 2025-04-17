Asthma Relief Might Be All About Timing-And Afternoon Wins

A mid-afternoon dose of inhaled corticosteroids may offer better asthma control by reducing nocturnal symptoms compared to other dosing schedules.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The impact of dosage timing for inhaled corticosteroids in asthma: a randomised three-way crossover trial



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

The Global Asthma Report indicates that the global prevalence of asthma is 9.1% among children, 11.0% among adolescents, and 6.6% among adults. #medindia #asthma #respiratoryillness’

The Global Asthma Report indicates that the global prevalence of asthma is 9.1% among children, 11.0% among adolescents, and 6.6% among adults. #medindia #asthma #respiratoryillness’

Advertisements

Why Timing Matters in Asthma Treatment

Advertisements

Asthma Duration and Allergen History Among Participants

Advertisements

Measuring Lung Function and Inflammation Over Time

Mid-Afternoon Dose Showed the Greatest Nighttime Lung Function Improvement

Possible Biological Mechanism Behind Afternoon Effectiveness

Adherence to Treatment Timing May Be Challenging

The impact of dosage timing for inhaled corticosteroids in asthma: a randomised three-way crossover trial - (https://thorax.bmj.com/content/early/2025/04/10/thorax-2024-222073)