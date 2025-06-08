About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Asthma Patients Throng Hyderabad for Annual ‘Fish Prasadam’ Ritual

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 8 2025 2:50 PM

Asthma patients gather in Hyderabad for the annual ‘Fish Prasadam’ ritual seeking respiratory relief.

The historic Exhibition Grounds in Nampally witnessed a surge of devotees and asthma patients on Sunday as the controversial yet revered annual distribution of ‘fish prasadam’ commenced, marking a ritual that has drawn thousands for over a century.
The event was formally inaugurated by Telangana’s Transport Minister and Hyderabad in-charge, Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Member of Parliament Anil Kumar Yadav. As per tradition, Minister Prabhakar became the first recipient of the herbal-laced fish preparation, administered by the Bathini Goud family, the custodians of the ritual.

The family, believed to have inherited the formula from a saint in 1845, has set up 13 counters and 42 patient queues to accommodate the large influx of participants. Asthma sufferers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other Indian states had queued up well before dawn, some even arriving the night before, in hopes of finding relief through the age-old practice.

What is ‘Fish Prasadam’?

The ritual involves a live ‘murrel’ fish into whose mouth a yellow herbal paste is placed. The fingerling is then gently slipped into the patient’s throat to be swallowed whole. This process is believed by many to alleviate symptoms of asthma and other respiratory ailments—especially if undertaken annually for three consecutive years.

Vegetarian participants, who decline the fish on religious or personal grounds, are offered a jaggery-based version of the medicine.

The distribution, aligned with ‘Mrigasira Karti’—a period marking the onset of the monsoon—will continue for 24 hours, concluding Monday morning.

A massive logistical framework was deployed to support the event. The Telangana Fisheries Department arranged 1.5 lakh fingerlings for the distribution, while 70 CCTV cameras were installed to ensure crowd monitoring and security.

The Health Department set up medical camps and stationed ambulances and emergency response teams on-site, with the Fire Services and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) placed on high alert. NGOs, in collaboration with GHMC, provided free food to attendees, and special RTC buses operated from major railway stations such as Secunderabad, Kacheguda, and Cherlapally to ensure smooth and easy access to the venue.

The Controversy

Despite its deep cultural roots and large following, fish prasadam has been the center of medical and legal scrutiny over the past 15 years. Rationalist groups have criticized the practice, alleging the herbal paste may contain heavy metals and could be potentially harmful. Legal petitions challenged the safety and efficacy of the preparation, prompting a court-mandated lab analysis.

In response, the Bathini Goud family began referring to the medicine as ‘fish prasadam’, distancing it from medical claims and framing it as a religious offering. They also cited lab tests to affirm the safety of their preparation.

Yet, controversies have taken a toll. Participation has seen a gradual decline over the years. Still, for many, the tradition remains a symbol of faith and hope—a unique blend of belief, heritage, and healing.

As the sun set over Nampally on Sunday, the queues still flowed steadily, underscoring that for countless asthma patients, fish prasadam is more than just a treatment—it is a ritual woven into the fabric of survival.

Source-Medindia


Professional