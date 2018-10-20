medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

Asthma Has a Gender Link and Testosterone Could be Used for Severe Asthma Treatment

by Hannah Joy on  October 20, 2018 at 2:35 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

It is a well known fact that women are more prone and have more severe attacks of asthma when compared to men. This has been an enigma with no well known explanation.
Asthma Has a Gender Link and Testosterone Could be Used for Severe Asthma Treatment
Asthma Has a Gender Link and Testosterone Could be Used for Severe Asthma Treatment

Animal model studies have shown that sex hormones such as estrogen and testosterone has influence on how the inflammation of the airways occurs in asthma.

But how does estrogen and testosterone affects the pathways that is triggered due to eosinophils and neutrophils entering the lungs in asthma.

In the recent issue of the Journal of Immunology, Dawn C. Newcomb and colleagues have reported that testosterone decreased type 2, eosinophilic and IL-17A, neutrophilic responses, whereas ovarian hormones increased these responses in a mouse model of airway inflammation.

These new findings thrown more light and the possible reason why women have a higher prevalence rate and suffer from asthma. It is also possible that testosterone derivatives could be used to treat patients with more severe types of asthma.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Asthma

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Childhood Asthma

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Tests for Asthma

Tests for Asthma

Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.

Adreno Cortical Carcinoma

Adreno Cortical Carcinoma

Adrenocortical carcinoma is a rare but aggressive form of cancer that affects the outer cortex layer of the adrenals situated atop the kidneys.

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.

Is Your Man Moody?

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

Wheezing

Wheezing

Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.

More News on:

Childhood Asthma Asthma Andropause / Male Menopause Adreno Cortical Carcinoma Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Is Your Man Moody? Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Wheezing Churg-Strauss Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are a must-have in almost every Indian kitchen due to its health quotient. Here are a ...

 Diet For Vertigo

Diet For Vertigo

True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these ...

 Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive