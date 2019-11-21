medindia

Association Between Migraines, Opioid Overuse May Guide Treatment for Pain

by Ramya Rachamanti on  November 21, 2019 at 5:58 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Opioid overuse can result in paradoxical pain. Researchers identified that a peptide named endorphin regulates many behaviors and brain signaling pathways- links together migraine pain and pain induced by opioid overuse. Their findings are published in the journal Molecular and Cellular Proteomics.
Association Between Migraines, Opioid Overuse May Guide Treatment for Pain
Association Between Migraines, Opioid Overuse May Guide Treatment for Pain

About 10% of the world population suffers from migraine headaches, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. To alleviate migraine pain, people are commonly treated with opioids.

Show Full Article


But, while opioid treatment can provide temporary pain relief for episodic migraines, prolonged use can increase the frequency and severity of painful migraines.

Researchers have tried to understand how opioids cause this paradoxical increase in pain for a decade, but the mechanism remained elusive -- until now.

Amynah Pradhan, senior author and UIC associate professor of psychiatry at the College of Medicine said, "Endorphin is an example of a peptide that signals the brain to give a 'runner's high.' However, not all peptides signal for pleasant outcomes.

Pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating peptide, or PACAP, is a peptide that can induce migraines in migraine-prone individuals. Because the overuse of opioids can lead to worse migraines, we wanted to determine whether opioid-induced pain changed the amounts of peptides in the brain and understand if pain from migraines and opioid overuse shared any peptides in common."

To study these peptides, Pradhan and her colleagues, including researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, developed two animal models: migraine pain and opioid overuse pain, both in mouse models. Using mass spectrometry to identify peptides and their quantities in the animal samples, they found only a few peptides were altered in both models. PACAP was one of them.

"We were amazed to find PACAP in both models," Pradhan said. "This study validates prior work on PACAP's role in migraine pain and, more importantly, is the first to identify PACAP as a factor in opioid-induced pain. It is also significant that the PACAP increase was seen in major pain processing sites of the brain, in both models.

"These findings provide strong evidence that PACAP is involved in both migraine and opioid-overuse pain. We finally understand a mechanism through which opioids may exacerbate migraines -- through PACAP."

Pradhan said these findings can inform the development of real-world treatments.

"Companies are developing therapies for migraine pain right now," Pradhan said. "There are clinical trials underway to test antibodies targeting PACAP and a PACAP-binding receptor. Based on our data, these therapies may be extremely effective for people that have used opioids to treat their migraines."

This research may benefit people suffering from non-migraine pain as well, she said, as people with chronic pain also experience opioid-induced pain after overuse.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Migraine

Migraine is a chronic disorder characterized by headache, nausea, vomiting or sensitivity to light and sound.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

More News on:

CannabisDrug AbuseDrug DetoxThoracic Outlet SyndromePainkiller AddictionPrescription Drug Abuse

What's New on Medindia

World Antibiotic Awareness Week: Future of Antibiotics Depends on All of Us

Low Blood Pressure

World COPD Day: 'All Together to End COPD'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive