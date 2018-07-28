Frequency of Sugars Intake in Children Associated with its Total consumption

Strong relationship is found between the amount and frequency of sugars intake in Children. Decreasing frequency of sugars consumption is likely to reduce the total amount consumed, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Dental Research.
At the 96th General Session of the International Association for Dental Research (IADR), Paula Moynihan, Newcastle University, England, gave an oral presentation titled "Relationship Between Amount and Frequency of Sugars Intake by Children." .
‘The amount and frequency of sugars intake are associated with each other in children. Hence, a reduction in the frequency of sugar intake would reduce the total amount consumed.’
Reducing both the amount and frequency of sugar intake is a significant topic in dentistry. Data from the 1980s indicated a strong correlation between the amount and frequency of sugars intake, meaning reducing frequency would result in a reduction in amount. However, since then dietary lifestyle has changed considerably.
Moynihan and co-authors sought to determine if an association between amount and frequency of sugars intake still exists and if the reduction in the amount of sugars intake is associated with a reduction in intake frequency.
Existing dietary data as part of Public Health England's Sugar Smart Campaign was used to assess the amount of total sugars and free sugars intake and the frequency of consumption. Correlations between amount and frequency were determined. Linear regression was used to determine if a change in frequency of sugars was a predictor of change in the amount of sugar intake.
Moynihan and co-authors found that a strong relationship existed between the amount and frequency of sugars intake in modern diets. Reducing frequency of sugars consumption is likely to reduce amount consumed.
Source: Eurekalert