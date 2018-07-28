Frequency of Sugars Intake in Children Associated with its Total consumption

Font : A- A+



Strong relationship is found between the amount and frequency of sugars intake in Children. Decreasing frequency of sugars consumption is likely to reduce the total amount consumed, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Dental Research.

Frequency of Sugars Intake in Children Associated with its Total consumption



At the 96th General Session of the International Association for Dental Research (IADR), Paula Moynihan, Newcastle University, England, gave an oral presentation titled "Relationship Between Amount and Frequency of Sugars Intake by Children." .



‘The amount and frequency of sugars intake are associated with each other in children. Hence, a reduction in the frequency of sugar intake would reduce the total amount consumed.’ Reducing both the amount and frequency of sugar intake is a significant topic in dentistry. Data from the 1980s indicated a strong correlation between the amount and frequency of sugars intake, meaning reducing frequency would result in a reduction in amount. However, since then dietary lifestyle has changed considerably.



Moynihan and co-authors sought to determine if an association between amount and frequency of sugars intake still exists and if the reduction in the amount of sugars intake is associated with a reduction in intake frequency.



Existing dietary data as part of Public Health England's Sugar Smart Campaign was used to assess the amount of total sugars and free sugars intake and the frequency of consumption. Correlations between amount and frequency were determined. Linear regression was used to determine if a change in frequency of sugars was a predictor of change in the amount of sugar intake.



Moynihan and co-authors found that a strong relationship existed between the amount and frequency of sugars intake in modern diets. Reducing frequency of sugars consumption is likely to reduce amount consumed.







Source: Eurekalert At the 96th General Session of the International Association for Dental Research (IADR), Paula Moynihan, Newcastle University, England, gave an oral presentation titled "Relationship Between Amount and Frequency of Sugars Intake by Children." .Reducing both the amount and frequency of sugar intake is a significant topic in dentistry. Data from the 1980s indicated a strong correlation between the amount and frequency of sugars intake, meaning reducing frequency would result in a reduction in amount. However, since then dietary lifestyle has changed considerably.Moynihan and co-authors sought to determine if an association between amount and frequency of sugars intake still exists and if the reduction in the amount of sugars intake is associated with a reduction in intake frequency.Existing dietary data as part of Public Health England's Sugar Smart Campaign was used to assess the amount of total sugars and free sugars intake and the frequency of consumption. Correlations between amount and frequency were determined. Linear regression was used to determine if a change in frequency of sugars was a predictor of change in the amount of sugar intake.Moynihan and co-authors found that a strong relationship existed between the amount and frequency of sugars intake in modern diets. Reducing frequency of sugars consumption is likely to reduce amount consumed.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: