Assessment of Nutritional Status among Adolescent Girls: Study

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 5, 2019 at 11:22 AM Diet & Nutrition News
New study was conducted to determine the prevalence of malnutrition among adolescent girls and to assess the association of nutrition with socio-demographic variables. The findings of the study are published in the journal Family Medicine and Community Health.
Assessment of Nutritional Status among Adolescent Girls: Study

In the current issue, Smitha Malenahalli Chandrashekarappa, Narayana Murthy Mysuru Ramakrishnaiah, Renuka Manjunath of the Department of Community Medicine, JSS Medical College, Mysore, Karnataka, India consider socio-demographic variables that might be contributing to malnutrition in the age group between 16-19 years (late adolescence).

Many countries, including India, have introduced nutritional programs for the improvement of nutrition in adolescents. Such studies help to evaluate the progress made by such programs, and also by identifying the factors contributing towards malnutrition, would help the planning and implementation of better programs towards specific target groups.

Since adolescents form the future of any country, focusing on adolescent nutrition, which has major health implications in the life cycle of an individual, is the need of the hour, more so when it comes to developing countries.

Source: Eurekalert

