medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Assessing Quality of Life in Patients With Kidney Disease

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 23, 2019 at 12:35 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Insights on how physicians can evaluate patient-reported outcomes and health-related quality of life efficiently and effectively in individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) were reported in two new studies that appear in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology(JASN). In addition to monitoring patient's health through specific clinical tests, physicians should also consider what patients say about how they feel and what they can do.
Assessing Quality of Life in Patients With Kidney Disease
Assessing Quality of Life in Patients With Kidney Disease

To gain these perspectives from patients with CKD, physicians often use the Kidney Disease Quality of Life (KDQOL)-36, a survey that asks patients for their views about their health. Despite its widespread use, the KDQOL-36 was developed more than a decade ago and is reported to have some disadvantages.

In a JASN study that included 485 patients with CKD, John Ware, Jr., PhD (John Ware Research Group) and his colleagues developed and evaluated an improved and briefer approach to measuring quality of life across the spectrum from early CKD to kidney failure, or end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The team found that both 6-item and adaptive forms of this Chronic Kidney Disease Quality of Life (CKD-QOL) instrument performed better across multiple tests of validity in head-to-head comparisons with a generic assessment of health-related quality of life called SF-12v2 and with CKD-specific KDQOL-36 measures.

"Quality of life is the most important outcome to patients, and the computer adaptive survey pays attention to a patient's answers, saves time, and doesn't ask questions that are irrelevant to that individual patient," said Dr. Ware. "This research brings us closer to measures of quality of life that are specific to kidney disease and could meaningfully inform the care of individual patients."

In another JASN study, a team led by John Peipert, PhD (Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine) and Ron Hays PhD (UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine) aimed to increase the KDQOL-36's usefulness for patients with ESKD by providing reference values for the US dialysis population. "These reference values will help give context to individual patients' and groups of patients' KDQOL-36 scores by providing a national norm to compare to," said Dr. Peipert. "In addition, for circumstances where a single, composite KDQOL-36 score is useful, we have provided evidence of the reliability and validity for a summary score derived by combining the 3 KDQOL-36 kidney-targeted scales to create the KDQOL-36 Summary Score."

In an accompanying perspective, Dr. Peipert and Dr. Hays noted that ESKD patients stand to benefit from a variety of new clinical and evaluation opportunities with patient-reported outcomes that will help align care with patients' priorities and open new channels for communication between patients and their doctors. "The burden of disease for ESKD patients is formidable and impacts many aspects of patients' lives," they wrote. "Adopting patient-reported outcome-based approaches to manage ESKD patients' health is a very promising way toward easing this burden."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease

A recent review listed out the causes, risk factors, complications and treatment of anemia in children with chronic kidney disease.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Prevention of Kidney Disease

Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood pressure under check, and regular tests can help prevent it.

Drug-Induced Kidney Disease

Drug-induced nephrotoxicity is caused by nephrotoxic drugs or toxins which damage kidneys and can lead to nephritis or renal toxicity. The causative drug must be identified and its use must be avoided which can otherwise lead to high levels of ...

Diabetic Kidney Disease

Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in diabetics.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis Diabetic Kidney Disease QUALITY OF LIFE Importance Tools for Measuring HRQOL 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Beans

Psychological Defense Mechanisms

Occupational Asthma
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive