Assam To Provide Free Transplant Aid For Children, Reveal Sources

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam government would provide 100% free medical support for liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplantation to children below 12 years of age.



The health minister has issued air tickets to the guardians of 70 kids who will travel to Bengaluru and Kolkata for heart surgery and bone marrow transplant. Expenses, including surgeries and travel, would be borne by the Health Department.



The initiative was a part of the "Seva Saptah" to celebrate the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Seva Saptah



To celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observes Seva Saptah from September 14th to 21st. A week-long party campaign in which the party workers engage in social service activities.



The campaign's theme is 70, i.e., all social activities revolve around the number 70 to celebrate PM's birthday.



List of activities that have to be undertaken under Seva Saptah: Plasma to 70 coronavirus patients.

Cleanliness drive in 70 villages.

Planting 70 saplings.

Distribution of artificial limbs, spectacles, and other assistants to 70 people.

70 virtual rallies.

70 blood donation camps.

70 virtual conferences on 'Life and Mission' of the Prime Minister.



Source: Medindia To celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observes Seva Saptah from September 14th to 21st. A week-long party campaign in which the party workers engage in social service activities.The campaign's theme is 70, i.e., all social activities revolve around the number 70 to celebrate PM's birthday.List of activities that have to be undertaken under Seva Saptah:Source: Medindia The initiative was a part of the "Seva Saptah" to celebrate the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.