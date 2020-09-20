Assam To Provide Free Transplant Aid For Children, Reveal Sources

The initiative was a part of the "Seva Saptah" to celebrate the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Seva Saptah
To celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observes Seva Saptah from September 14th to 21st. A week-long party campaign in which the party workers engage in social service activities.
The campaign's theme is 70, i.e., all social activities revolve around the number 70 to celebrate PM's birthday.
List of activities that have to be undertaken under Seva Saptah:
- Plasma to 70 coronavirus patients.
- Cleanliness drive in 70 villages.
- Planting 70 saplings.
- Distribution of artificial limbs, spectacles, and other assistants to 70 people.
- 70 virtual rallies.
- 70 blood donation camps.
- 70 virtual conferences on 'Life and Mission' of the Prime Minister.
Source: Medindia