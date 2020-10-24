by Iswarya on  October 24, 2020 at 10:04 AM Coronavirus News
Aspirin Use Reduces Heart Disease Complications, Improves Survival in COVID-19 Patients
Hospitalized coronavirus patients taking a daily low-dose aspirin to protect against heart disease had a significantly lower risk of complications and death, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Anesthesia and Analgesia.

Aspirin takers were less likely to be placed in the intensive care unit (ICU) or hooked up to a mechanical ventilator. They were more likely to survive the infection than those who were not taking aspirin added.

The study provides "cautious optimism" for an inexpensive, accessible medication with a well-known safety profile that could help prevent severe complications.


"This is a critical finding that needs to be confirmed through a randomized clinical trial," said study leader Jonathan Chow from the University of Maryland in the US.

"If our finding is confirmed, it will make aspirin the first widely available, over-the-counter medication to reduce mortality in Covid-19 patients," Chow added.

To conduct the study, the research team culled through the medical records of 412 Covid-19 patients, the age of 55 on average, who were hospitalized over the past few months due to complications of their infection.

About a quarter of the patients took a daily low-dose aspirin (usually 81 milligrams) before they were admitted or right after admission to manage their cardiovascular disease.

The researchers found aspirin use was associated with a 44 percent reduction in the risk of being put on a mechanical ventilator, a 43 percent decrease in the risk of ICU admission, and - most importantly - a 47 percent decrease in the risk of dying in the hospital compared to those who were not taking aspirin.

The aspirin group patients did not experience a significant increase in adverse events such as major bleeding while hospitalized.

Doctors often recommend daily low-dose aspirin for patients who have previously had a heart attack or stroke caused by a blood clot to prevent future blood clots.

Daily use, however, can increase the risk of major bleeding or peptic ulcer disease.

"We believe that the blood-thinning effects of aspirin provide benefits for Covid-19 patients by preventing micro clot formation," said study co-author Michael A Mazzeffi.

"Those at increased bleeding risk due to chronic kidney disease, for example, or because they regularly use certain medications, like steroids or blood thinners, may not be able to take aspirin safely," he added.

Source: IANS

