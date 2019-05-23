Aspirin was found to be safe for people who have suffered a stroke caused by bleeding in the brain, known as brain hemorrhage, reveals a new study.

Aspirin 'Safe' for Brain Bleed Stroke Patients

‘Aspirin and clopidogrel medications are safe for people who suffered a brain hemorrhage. These medications can help reduce the risk of another stroke.’

Scientists say the findings are reassuring for the thousands of people who take the medicines to reduce their risk of heart attack and another common type of stroke caused by blood clots in the brain.These everyday treatments - known as antiplatelet medicines - work by slowing or stopping blood from clotting. They are often prescribed to older people because they can lower risk of heart attack and stroke caused by a blood clot.Doctors had thought the medicines - which include aspirin and clopidogrel - might make people with stroke due to brain hemorrhage more likely to suffer another bleed in the brain.Researchers led by the University of Edinburgh tracked outcomes from 537 people from across the UK who had suffered a brain hemorrhage while they were taking medicines to stop blood clotting. Patients were randomly assigned to either start taking antiplatelet treatment or avoid it for up to five years.The team found thatSome 12 people suffered a brain bleed while taking the medication compared with 23 people who did not. This may suggest the treatments reduce rather than increase risk of further bleeding in the brain, the researchers say, but further studies are needed to confirm this.Around half of the participants underwent an additional brain scan using MRI at the beginning of the study. These scans are often used by doctors to check for the presence of tiny blood deposits in the brain, known as microbleeds, which can be a warning sign of future strokes.The research team found treatment with antiplatelet medication was not more hazardous for people who already had microbleeds in their brain.Experts say this provides further reassurance that brain hemorrhage survivors can safely continue to take antiplatelet medicines to reduce their risk of future heart attacks or strokes. It also suggests that patients do not need to undergo an MRI scan before starting treatment. This is important because older people are often unable to have an MRI.The study - called- is published inIt was funded by the British Heart Foundation. Findings are being presented at the European Stroke Organisation Conference in Milan.Professor Rustam Salman, of the University of Edinburgh's Centre for Clinical Brain Sciences, said:Professor Metin Avkiran, Associate Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation (BHF), said:Source: Eurekalert