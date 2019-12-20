medindia

Aspirin may Not Help African-Americans Prevent Heart Attack

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 20, 2019 at 11:09 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Among African Americans, low-dose aspirin was not linked to a reduced risk of a fatal heart attack, stated study.

published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the open access journal of the American Heart Association.
Aspirin may Not Help African-Americans Prevent Heart Attack
Aspirin may Not Help African-Americans Prevent Heart Attack

"Most available data shows that African Americans have a higher risk of having a heart attack, stroke or other heart diseases compared to whites; however, previous studies didn't include enough black participants to determine if taking a low-dose aspirin for primary prevention of heart disease was useful for this group of people," said Rodrigo Fernandez-Jimenez, M.D., Ph.D., the lead author of the study and a cardiologist and researcher at Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) in Madrid, Spain, and former researcher at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

Show Full Article


Results of the 11-year follow-up study showed that low-dose aspirin appeared not to reduce the risk of a fatal heart attack among African American participants, even when the analysis was restricted to people at the highest risk of cardiovascular disease (10-year cardiovascular risk greater than 10% according to the Framingham Risk Score). The study did show an association of low-dose aspirin with a trend toward decreased risk of fatal heart attacks in whites, particularly among women.

Researchers used data from the Southern Community Cohort Study, an ongoing initiative coordinated by Vanderbilt University that is tracking the risk factors for cancer and other major diseases of more than 65,000 predominantly low-income men and women, ages 40 to 79, who live in the Southeastern United States. More than two-thirds of the study participants are African American and approximately two-thirds of the participants were at high risk of having a heart attack or stroke at the start of the study, according to the Framingham Risk Score.

"We think the reason aspirin use did not have a beneficial effect for African Americans could involve a different genetic response to aspirin therapy and poor control of other risk factors," Fernandez-Jimenez said. "The need to better understand the association between aspirin use, race/ethnicity and socioeconomic status and how these factors play a role in cardiovascular disease are important in light of these findings." This was an observational study, not designed to prove cause and effect.

If a person is at low risk for having a heart attack or stroke according to the American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Risk Calculator, aspirin therapy is generally not advised for everyone because the possible benefits do not offset the risk of increased bleeding. Aspirin therapy may be appropriate for some people who are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease, however, decisions about aspirin use must be individualized to a patient's specific health status in consultation with their physician.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Quiz on Heart Attack

The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do you realize the extent to which your lifestyle choices are putting your life at risk? Can you identify a heart attack when it occurs? Take our quiz ...

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

Meprobamate and Aspirin

This combination medication contains a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and an anxiolytic, prescribed for pain with anxiety or tension from muscle/bone ...

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Chest PainCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCoronary Artery Bypass GraftingChemotherapyChemotherapy DrugsStress and the Gender DivideHeart Attack FactsHeart
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Living with Pet Dogs during Childhood can Ward Off Future Mental Health Problems

Overeating - Not Lack of Exercise - Could be the Root Cause of Obesity

Art Lovers More Likely to Live Longer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive