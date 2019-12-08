medindia

Aspirin Interacts with Cells' DNA Modifications to Alter Breast Cancer Outcomes

by Iswarya on  August 12, 2019 at 3:06 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women with particular DNA characteristics in some regions of the genome may live longer if they take aspirin before they are diagnosed with breast cancer, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cancer.
Aspirin Interacts with Cells' DNA Modifications to Alter Breast Cancer Outcomes
Aspirin Interacts with Cells' DNA Modifications to Alter Breast Cancer Outcomes

The findings point to the need for studies on the potential of aspirin to prevent or treat breast cancer in some individuals.

Show Full Article


It is often unclear why some patients benefit from a particular therapy while others do not. In some cases, gene sequences play a role, but in other cases, chemical modifications to DNA may be important. The latter are termed epigenetic changes, and they include a process called DNA methylation.

Tengteng Wang, Ph.D., MSPH, and her mentor Marilie Gammon, Ph.D., of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, wondered whether DNA methylation might influence the effects of aspirin in patients with breast cancer. The team examined DNA methylation in breast tumor tissues--including at DNA sites that control the expression of 13 breast cancer-related genes--and also in cells circulating in patients' blood. The study is the first to examine the effect of DNA methylation in the association between aspirin use and mortality in women with breast cancer.

In the study of 1266 women who were diagnosed with breast cancer during the 1996-1997 period, 476 died from any cause, and 202 died specifically from breast cancer by the end of 2014. In women who used aspirin, the risk of dying from any cause and the risk of dying from breast cancer was lower among those whose DNA was not methylated in the region that controlled the expression of the breast cancer-related BRCA1 gene. Other methylation patterns related to aspirin use and mortality were also observed.

The authors noted that the findings could help identify individuals who may benefit from aspirin after a breast cancer diagnosis due to their cells' DNA methylation profile. Future research should consider a more comprehensive DNA methylation profile in order to characterize better women who are at risk.

"Consideration of DNA methylation profiles as potential modifiers of the aspirin-mortality association may provide new insights on the underlying biological mechanisms on aspirin use in relation to mortality after a breast cancer diagnosis," said Dr. Wang. "Our findings, if confirmed, may also impact clinical decision-making by identifying a subgroup of patients, using epigenetic markers, for whom pre-diagnosis aspirin use impacts subsequent mortality, and may help refine risk reduction strategies to improve survival among women with breast cancer," added Dr. Gammon.

In an accompanying editorial, Kristen Malecki, Ph.D., MPH, of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, noted that the findings support the importance of research examining interactions between epigenetics and low-cost therapies such as aspirin. According to Dr. Malecki, "The study by Wang et al. shows that beyond gene-environment interactions, epigenetic and environment interactions also exist, and suggest that DNA methylation could in the future help to support the identification of individuals for whom treatment may or may not be successful.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.

Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination

Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer DNA Finger Printing Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts 

What's New on Medindia

Blood Test can Detect Antibody Mediated Kidney Rejection in Transplant Recipients

Lipid Profile

Pancreatic Cancer: Bacteria on Tumors affect Immunity and Survival of Patients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive