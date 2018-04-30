medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Aspirin can Reduce Effects of Obesity on Cancer

by Sushma Rao on  April 30, 2018 at 9:50 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Commonly used medication for pain, inflammation and fever, aspirin can significantly lower the effects of obesity on cancer, reveals a new study.

Obesity is a known risk factor for certain types of cancer, including colon, pancreatic and breast cancer.
Aspirin can Reduce Effects of Obesity on Cancer
Aspirin can Reduce Effects of Obesity on Cancer

The new study, from Hokkaido University in Sapporo, Japan, showed that obesity could enhance cancer development by slowing down the key cancer defence mechanism.

"Epithelial" cells lining the surfaces of organs have the intrinsic ability to remove potentially malignant cells from their midst. This is called the "epithelial defence against cancer" mechanism.

Normally, the cells sense harmful cells and push them out by the process called cell competition.

"This is the first report to show that obesity and chronic inflammation can influence competitive interaction between normal cells and transformed cells," said lead author Yasuyuki Fujita.

"It implies other factors such as infection, smoking, sleeping patterns and ageing may also affect cell competition," Fujita added.

To study how obesity affects this defence mechanism, the team bred mice that were designed to express a known cancer-inducing mutant protein called Ras.

Epithelial cells usually remove the potentially malignant Ras-transformed cells.

Feeding the Ras mice high-fat diets, which resulted in severe obesity, suppressed the defence mechanism and therefore increased the number of Ras-transformed cells remaining in the tissue.

This suppression was seen in the intestine and pancreas, but not in the lungs, the researchers noted.

A month later, the Ras-transformed cells developed a tumour in the pancreas of mice with the high-fat diet.

Further experiments using the mice model and cultured cells revealed that fatty acids and chronic inflammation cause the suppression of the defence mechanism.

However, when mice fed a high-fat diet were treated with aspirin, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, the defence mechanism was substantially enhanced.

This implies that reinforcing the epithelial defence mechanism with anti-inflammatory drugs could be utilised for cancer prevention, the researchers said.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Cancer Pain

Cancer Pain

Every 1 out of 3 people undergoing cancer treatment experiences pain.

How Do Small Intestinal Bacteria Absorb Fat and Increase Obesity Risk?

How Do Small Intestinal Bacteria Absorb Fat and Increase Obesity Risk?

Small intestinal bacteria help in the production and secretion of digestive enzymes into the small bowel which enable break down of dietary fat and increase the absorption of calorie-dense foods causing obesity.

Study Reveals the Costs of Skin Cancer Caused by Workplace Skin Exposure

Study Reveals the Costs of Skin Cancer Caused by Workplace Skin Exposure

Study reveals the hidden costs of skin cancer caused due to workplace sun exposure.

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar

Sugar in terms of caloric value is similar to starch, but in terms of metabolic effects, it is far different. It comes with a special payload.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Cancer and Homeopathy Bulimia Nervosa Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Body Mass Index Cancer Facts Liposuction Cancer 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap headaches are severely painful headaches that peak within 60 seconds and occur without ...

 Tetralogy of Fallot

Tetralogy of Fallot

Fallot's tetralogy is a rare and complex birth defect of the heart. Babies born with this condition ...

 Bubonic Plague

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...