medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Artificial Tissue Capable of Maintaining Blood Stem Cells Functional for Longer

by Anjali Aryamvally on  June 6, 2018 at 8:20 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An artificial tissue has been developed by teams at the University of Basel, University Hospital Basel, and ETH Zurich in which human blood stem cells remain functional for a prolonged period of time. The study is published in the journal PNAS.
Artificial Tissue Capable of Maintaining Blood Stem Cells Functional for Longer
Artificial Tissue Capable of Maintaining Blood Stem Cells Functional for Longer

Every day in the bone marrow several billion blood cells are formed. This constant supply is ensured by blood stem cells located in special niches within the marrow. These stem cells can multiply and mature into red and white blood cells, which then leave the bone marrow and enter the bloodstream.

For several years, researchers have been trying to reproduce natural bone marrow in the laboratory in order to better understand the mechanisms of blood formation and to develop new therapies - such as for the treatment of leukemia.

However, this has proven to be extremely difficult because - in conventional in vitro models - the blood stem cells lose their ability to multiply and to differentiate into different types of blood cells.

A new kind of artificial bone marrow

Now, researchers have engineered an artificial bone marrow niche, in which the stem and progenitor cells are able to multiply for a period of several days. These findings were reported by researchers working under Professor Ivan Martin from the Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel and University Hospital Basel and Professor Timm Schroeder from ETH Zurich's Department of Biosystems Science and Engineering.

The researchers have developed an artificial tissue that mimics some of the complex biological properties of natural bone marrow niches. To do this, they combined human mesenchymal stromal cells with a porous, bone-like 3D scaffold made of a ceramic material in what is known as a perfusion bioreactor, which was used to combine biological and synthetic materials.

This gave rise to a structure covered with a stromal extracellular matrix embedding blood cells. In this respect, the artificial tissue had a very similar molecular structure to natural bone marrow niches, creating an environment in which the functionality of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells could largely be maintained.

A tool for personalized research

The new technique could also be used to produce tailor-made bone marrow niches that have specific molecular properties and that allow the selective incorporation or removal of individual proteins.

This opens up a whole host of possibilities, from researching factors that influence blood formation in humans, to drug screening with a view to predicting how individual patients will respond to a certain treatment.

"We could use bone and bone marrow cells from patients to create an in vitro model of blood diseases such as leukemia, for example. Importantly, we could do this in an environment that consists exclusively of human cells and which incorporates conditions tailored to the specific individual," explain Ivan Martin and Timm Schroeder.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Related Links

Converting Blood Vessels to Blood Stem Cells

Converting Blood Vessels to Blood Stem Cells

Study findings could aid research into creating new blood cells for transplants and understanding cancer metastasis.

Color-coded Blood Stem Cells Shed New Light on Cancer, Blood Disorders

Color-coded Blood Stem Cells Shed New Light on Cancer, Blood Disorders

Colors in the stem cells indicates blood disorders and cancers which arise when a mutant clone of an original blood stem cell starts to dominate.

New genes that Affect Characteristics of Blood Stem Cells Decoded: California Researchers

New genes that Affect Characteristics of Blood Stem Cells Decoded: California Researchers

New genes are uncovered in the USC Stem Cell labs of Hooman Allayee and Gregor Adams that affect blood stem cell development and maintenance.

Human Blood Stem Cells are Genetically 'Edited' by Scientists

Human Blood Stem Cells are Genetically 'Edited' by Scientists

A new gene-editing technique to create what could prove to be an effective technique for blocking HIV from invading and destroying patient's immune systems has been used by researchers.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.

More News on:

Stem Cells - Cord Blood Thalassemia Stem Cells - Fundamentals Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Genetics and Stem Cells Bone Marrow Transplantation Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Stem Cells Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)

Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)

Lumbar puncture is a diagnostic procedure to obtain a sample of cerebrospinal fluid surrounding the ...

 Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper tantrum is an attention seeking behavior in young children who cannot control or express ...

 Focal Seizures (Partial Seizures)

Focal Seizures (Partial Seizures)

Focal or partial seizures are abnormal localized electrical discharges in the brain. They are of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...