Artificial Sweeteners can Put You at Risk of Cancer

Charlotte Debras from the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research (Inserm).Debras added that the results are in line with several experimental in vivo/in vitro studies that have also claimed the link between cancer and artificial sweeteners.Researchers from Inserm and Sorbonne Paris Nord University in France analyzed data from 102,865 French adults.Participants enrolled voluntarily and self-reported medical history, sociodemographic, diet, lifestyle, and health data. Researchers gathered data concerning artificial sweetener intake from 24-hour dietary records.After collecting cancer diagnosis information during follow-up, the researchers conducted statistical analyses to investigate the associations between artificial sweetener intakes and cancer risk.The results suggest that artificial sweeteners, used in many food and beverage brands worldwide, may represent a modifiable risk factor for cancer prevention.These findings also provide novel information in the context of the ongoing re-evaluation of food additive sweeteners by the European Food Safety Authority and other health agencies globally.Source: IANS