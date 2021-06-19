by Hannah Joy on  June 19, 2021 at 4:32 PM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Artificial Skin Developed can Sense an Injury
New artificial skin has been developed, which can be attached to a person's knee and when he or she gets hurt or forcefully hits against a metal cabinet, the artificial skin changes color, reveals a new study.

When someone bumps their elbow against a wall, they not only feel pain but also might experience bruising.

Robots and prosthetic limbs don't have these warning signs, which could lead to further injury.


Now, researchers reporting in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces have developed an artificial skin that senses force through ionic signals and also changes color from yellow to a bruise-like purple, providing a visual cue that damage has occurred.

Scientists have developed many different types of electronic skins, or e-skins, that can sense stimuli through electron transmission. However, these electrical conductors are not always biocompatible, which could limit their use in some types of prosthetics.

In contrast, ionic skins, or I-skins, use ions as charge carriers, similar to human skin. These ionically conductive hydrogels have superior transparency, stretchability and biocompatibility compared with e-skins.

Qi Zhang, Shiping Zhu and colleagues wanted to develop an I-skin that, in addition to registering changes in electrical signal with an applied force, could also change color to mimic human bruising.

The researchers made an ionic organohydrogel that contained a molecule, called spiropyran, that changes color from pale yellow to bluish-purple under mechanical stress.

In testing, the gel showed changes in color and electrical conductivity when stretched or compressed, and the purple color remained for 2-5 hours before fading back to yellow.

Then, the team taped the I-skin to different body parts of volunteers, such as the finger, hand and knee.

Bending or stretching caused a change in the electrical signal but not bruising, just like human skin. However, forceful and repeated pressing, hitting and pinching produced a color change.

The I-skin, which responds like human skin in terms of electrical and optical signaling, opens up new opportunities for detecting damage in prosthetic devices and robotics, the researchers say.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Welcome the Artificial Skin That Senses Touch, Temperature and Humidity
New artificial skin developed by scientists can detect temperature changes, and sense touch and humidity
READ MORE
3D Skin From Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells To Treat Spinal Birth Defect
Artificial 3D skin produced from induced pluripotent stem cells successfully treats myelomeningocele, a spinal birth defect that causes neurological issues.
READ MORE
Artificial Skin-like Sensors: The Future of Wearable Tech
Artificial 'skin' sensor could be the future of wearable and stretchable electronics, with applications in wound-healing, gaming and more, said researchers.
READ MORE
Artificial Skin That Helps to Rehabilitate and Enhance Virtual Reality
Technology can now replicate our sense of touch and can greatly enhance human-computer and human-robot interfaces for applications such as medical rehabilitation and virtual reality.
READ MORE
Anal Warts
Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.
READ MORE
Athletes Foot
Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.
READ MORE
Boils / Skin Abscess
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess
READ MORE
Dermatomyostitis
Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.
READ MORE
Hives
Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.
READ MORE
Pemphigus
Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.
READ MORE
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash
READ MORE
Scleroderma
Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.
READ MORE
Skin Self Examination
The skin self examination means checking one’s own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.
READ MORE
Vitiligo
Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Athletes FootBoils / Skin AbscessPityriasis roseaPemphigusHivesSclerodermaAnal WartsVitiligoSkin Self ExaminationDermatomyostitis