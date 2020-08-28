by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 28, 2020 at 12:20 PM Diabetes News
Artificial Pancreas can Prevent Extremely Low Blood Sugar In Diabetic People
New artificial pancreas system can prevent episodes of dangerously low blood sugar during and after heavy exercise in people with type 1 diabetes, according to a study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Despite advances in treatment, blood sugar control in type 1 diabetes remains challenging. The artificial pancreas has the potential to automate much of the continuous work people with type 1 diabetes do to control their blood glucose levels, but exercise-related hypoglycemia is a major obstacle.

Empowering Better Health

"Our new artificial pancreas system with a coordinated eating carbohydrate recommendation is both safe and effective in avoiding hypoglycemia and maintaining blood sugar control during and after heavy physical exercise in people with type 1 diabetes," said the study's corresponding author, Marga Giménez, M.D., Ph.D. of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain.


"Although exercise provides many health benefits, it has unpredictable effects on blood sugar control, making it difficult for people with type 1 diabetes to exercise daily. The artificial pancreas is emerging as the most promising treatment for managing type 1 diabetes, but exercise-related hypoglycemia remains a challenge."

The researchers tested their new artificial pancreas system on 10 adults with type 1 diabetes during an in-hospital clinical trial, measuring their blood sugar during and three hours after exercise. They found that the artificial pancreas system performed well and was safe during and after heavy exercise in people with type 1 diabetes in comparison with standard therapy.



Source: Eurekalert

