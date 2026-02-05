Artificial Lung System Acts as a Bridge to Lung Transplant

Artificial lungs act as a bridge to transplant, allowing doctors to safely remove infected lungs and save lives.

Bridge to transplant using a flow-adaptive extracorporeal total artificial lung system following bilateral pneumonectomy



Extracorporeal life support as a bridge to lung transplantation-experience of a high-volume transplant center



Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation as a bridge to lung transplantation and recovery



A Double Lung Transplant Required a Temporary Artificial Lung System

The Artificial Lung Replaced Respiratory Function for 48 Hours

Emergency Lung Replacement is a Viable Option for Severe Lung Condition

Thesystem is a medical first, acting as an efficientThe patient was suffering from a severe lung condition, known as, that needed a complete removal of infected lungs or radical.(Surgeons engineered the TAL to serve as a vital bridge-to-transplant. Generally, humans cannot survive without lungs. But the groundbreaking case study by lead author and Northwestern Medicine thoracic surgeon Dr. Ankit Bharat, proves that anand the patient achieved full recovery following the successful lung transplant.The study was published in the Cell Press journal: The research shows that thethat functions as an artificial lung, can effectively bridge to lung transplantation with good short-term and long-term outcomes, especially for first-time transplants.(is a safe and effective bridge to lung transplantation or recovery for patients with refractory respiratory failure, with a success rate of 72% in bridging and 61% survival.(The patient, a 33-year-old man, developed. Triggered by the flu, his lungs deteriorated rapidly and were further compromised by bacterial pneumonia.Eventually, his lungs, heart, and kidneys started to fail. A double lung transplant became his only chance of survival.. But the patient’s body was too sick to accept new lungs; it needed time to heal.“The heart and lungs are intrinsically connected,” says Bharat. “When there are no lungs, how do you keep the patient alive?”To solve the problem, Bharat’s team engineered an artificial lung system that temporarily replaced the lungs’ functions. The system oxygenated the blood, removed carbon dioxide, and helped maintain a stable blood flow through the heart and body while the patient had no lungs at all.Once the infected lungs were removed, the patient’s condition improved. His. Two days later, donor lungs became available, and the surgeons performed a double lung transplant.More than two years later, the patient has returned to daily life with good lung function.“Conventionally, lung transplant is reserved for patients who have chronic conditions like interstitial lung disease or cystic fibrosis,” says Bharat. “Currently, people think if you get severe ARDS, you keep supporting them and ultimately the lungs will get better.”By analyzing the lungs at the molecular level, the researchers found“For the first time, biologically, we are giving molecular proof that some patients will need a double lung transplant, otherwise they will not survive,” says Bharat.For now, the approach remains limited to highly specialized centers with the expertise and resources to carry it out. Bharat hopes that over time, the concept will be adopted into more standardized devices that can keep patients alive while awaiting new lungs.“In my practice, young patients die almost every week because no one realized that transplantation was an option,” Bharat says. “.”Source-Eurekalert