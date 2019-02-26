Artificial Lung Cancer Tissue Aids in Finding New Drugs

New 3D hydrogel created by researchers in U of T Engineering Professor Molly Shoichet's lab is helping University of Ottawa researchers to rapidly screen hundreds of potential drugs to treat highly invasive cancers for their ability to fight.

