Artificial Intelligence Used to Assess Deterioration of Retina in Macular Degeneration

There is no effective treatment for geographic atrophy, one of the most common causes of blindness in industrialized nations. The disease damages cells of the retina and causes them to die. The main lesions, areas of the degenerated retina, also known as "geographic atrophy" expand as the disease progresses and results in blind spots in the affected person's visual field.A major challenge for evaluating therapies is that these lesions progress slowly, which means that intervention studies require a long follow-up period.explains Prof. Dr. Frank G. Holz, Director of the Eye Clinic at the University Hospital Bonn.Integrity of light sensitive cells predicts disease progression.The researchers were furthermore able to show that the integrity of light-sensitive cells outside areas of geographic atrophy is a predictor of the future progression of the disease.says Prof. Monika Fleckenstein of the Moran Eye Center at the University of Utah in the USA, initiator of the Bonn-based natural history study on geographic atrophy, on which the current publication is based.explains lead author Dr. Maximilian Pfau from the Eye Clinic at the University Hospital Bonn, who is currently working as a fellow of the German Research Foundation (DFG) and postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University in the Department of Biomedical Data Science.Source: Eurekalert