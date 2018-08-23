medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Artificial Intelligence System to Identify Often Missed Cancer Tumors Developed

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 23, 2018 at 6:42 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Artificial intelligence (AI) can help identify often missed cancer tumors, reports a new study.

Doctors may soon have help in the fight against cancer thanks to the University of Central Florida's Computer Vision Research Center.
Artificial Intelligence System to Identify Often Missed Cancer Tumors Developed
Artificial Intelligence System to Identify Often Missed Cancer Tumors Developed

Engineers at the center have taught a computer how to detect tiny specks of lung cancer in CT scans, which radiologists often have a difficult time identifying. The artificial intelligence system is about 95 percent accurate, compared to 65 percent when done by human eyes, the team said.

"We used the brain as a model to create our system," said Rodney LaLonde, a doctoral candidate and captain of UCF's hockey team. "You know how connections between neurons in the brain strengthen during development and learn? We used that blueprint, if you will, to help our system understand how to look for patterns in the CT scans and teach itself how to find these tiny tumors."

The approach is similar to the algorithms that facial-recognition software uses. It scans thousands of faces looking for a particular pattern to find its match.

Engineering Assistant Professor Ulas Bagci leads the group of researchers in the center that focuses on AI with potential medical applications.

The group fed more than 1,000 CT scans - provided by the National Institutes of Health through a collaboration with the Mayo Clinic - into the software they developed to help the computer learn to look for the tumors.

Graduate students working on the project had to teach the computer different things to help it learn properly. Naji Khosravan, who is pursuing his doctorate degree, created the backbone of the system of learning. His proficiency at novel machine learning and computer vision algorithms led to his summer as an intern at Netflix helping the company with various projects.

LaLonde taught the computer how to ignore other tissue, nerves, and other masses it encountered in the CT scans and analyze lung tissues. Sarfaraz Hussein who earned his doctorate degree this past summer, is fine-tuning the AI's ability to identify cancerous versus benign tumors, while graduate student Harish Ravi Parkash is taking lessons learned from this project and applying them see if another AI system can be developed to help identify or predict brain disorders.

"I believe this will have a very big impact," Bagci said. "Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer in the United States, and if detected in late stages, the survival rate is only 17 percent. By finding ways to help identify earlier, I think we can help increase survival rates."

The team will present its finding in September at the largest premier conference for medical imaging research - the MICCAI 2018 conference in Spain. The team's work has been published in advance of the conference.

The next step is to move the research project into a hospital setting; Bagci is looking for partners to make that happen. After that, the technology could be a year or two away from the marketplace, Bagci said.

"I think we all came here because we wanted to use our passion for engineering to make a difference and saving lives is a big impact," LaLonde said.

Ravi Prakash agrees. He was studying engineering and its applications to agriculture before he heard about Bagci and his work at UCF. Bagci's research is in the area of biomedical imaging and machine learning and their applications in clinical imaging. Previously, Bagci was a staff scientist and the lab manager at the NIH's Center for Infectious Disease Imaging lab, in the department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Related Links

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Stroke and Dementia Risk

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Stroke and Dementia Risk

Developing new software using artificial intelligence (AI) can help detect and measure the severity of small vessel disease which is a neurological disease and one of the commonest causes of stroke and dementia.

Artificial Intelligence Used to Diagnose Alzheimer's Disease

Artificial Intelligence Used to Diagnose Alzheimer's Disease

Study identifies the use of computer aided diagnosis to understand the deep learning architectures for the early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Artificial Intelligence to Speed Up Diagnosis of Eye Diseases

Artificial Intelligence to Speed Up Diagnosis of Eye Diseases

Artificial intelligence and machine learning used to develop a new computational tool that can screen patients for blinding eye diseases.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Intellectual disability Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Artificial intelligence in Healthcare 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat is used to treat Fabry disease, a rare inherited disorder in adult patients whose ...

 Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Metastatic or secondary cancer or bone mets is a cancer that has spread from a different part of ...

 Osteolysis

Osteolysis

Osteolysis refers to breaking down of bone tissue. Bone loss occurs due to resorption of bone by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive