Artificial Intelligence Revolution Has Started With Arthritis

Artificial Networks Learn Using Finger Joints

Neural Networks Could Make More Targeted Treatment Possible

To solve this difficulty, scientists focused investigations on the metacarpophalangeal joints of the fingers - regions in the body that are very often affected early on in patients with autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis or psoriatic arthritis.This method was selected as it is currently the best quantitative method of producing three-dimensional images of human bones in the highest resolution.A total of 932 new scans from 611 patients were then used to check if the artificial network can implement what it had learned and can provide a correct assessment of the previously classified finger joints?The results showed thatWhen combined with the expertise of a rheumatologist, it could lead to much more accurate diagnoses. In addition, when presented with cases of undifferentiated arthritis, the network was able to classify them correctly.However, other categories need to be fed into the network. Researchers are also planning to transfer the AI method to other imaging methods such as ultrasound or MRI, which are more readily available.Source: Medindia