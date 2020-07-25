by Samhita Vitta on  July 25, 2020 at 11:29 AM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Artificial Intelligence Predicts Type of Bacterial Infection in Pneumonia Patients
Artificial intelligence (AI) could help predict the bacteria type that caused the infection in pneumonia patients.

The research is presented at ASM Microbe Online, the annual meeting of the American Society for Microbiology.

"This research highlights the potential of AI as a supplementary tool for physicians in identifying causal pathogens of pneumonia, even before sputum culture results are available," said Joowhan Sung, M.D., hospitalist at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital. "We demonstrated that physicians could be assisted by AI to decide appropriate antibiotics."


In the study, investigators showed that AI could use the information available in the emergency room and predict if the patient has MRSA or pseudomonas so that physicians can immediately prescribe specific antibiotics targeting specific bacteria.

Infection caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria is difficult to treat and can be life-threatening. According to the CDC, "more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur, and more than 35,000 people die as a result".

Pneumonia caused by bacteria such as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) or pseudomonas can be fatal, as they are resistant to commonly prescribed antibiotics.

Although there are effective antibiotics against these infections, the test, sputum culture, takes at least 48 hours to incubate and identify these bacteria from the sputum, while these patients might deteriorate within hours.

The investigators presented an analysis of more than 50,000 intensive care unit (ICU) admissions data from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston, Massachusetts. The researchers analyzed records of patients who were admitted with pneumonia and trained an AI, 'neural network' agent using the dataset. The AI agent showed promising results in predicting bacteria that caused the infection.

"Similar techniques can be applied to future research on pneumonia amid the current pandemic, such as capturing bacterial co-infection in those with known COVID-19, which could be fatal if undetected," said Sung.

Jun Hyek Jang, M.S., senior researcher at AvoMD, Inc. and Joongheum Park, M.D., hospitalist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, also contributed to this work. This research received no external funding.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Artificial Intelligence Can Predict Worsening of Heart Failure Before Hospitalization
An AI-based sensor can predict the worsening of heart failure days before hospitalization by instantly alerting doctors so that early treatment can be given. This could reduce the number of hospital readmissions.
READ MORE
Kidney Diseases Can Now Easily Diagnosed Using Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence could be used to analyze data, identify patterns, and give calculated outputs, and it can now be utilized to diagnose kidney diseases.
READ MORE
Seizures Indentified By Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence combined with systems theory lead to betterfficient way to detect epileptic seizures accurately.
READ MORE
Cause Of Blood Clots Distinguished by New Tool
Tool that uses modern technology can distinguish the cause of different types of blood clots has been discovered.
READ MORE
Cough Symptom Evaluation
Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.
READ MORE
Hib Vaccine
The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.
READ MORE
Legionnaires’ disease
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by a type of bacteria. The infection is likely to spread when people inhale tiny water droplets containing the bacteria.
READ MORE
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.
READ MORE
Pneumonia
Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of the alveoli or the air sacs of the lungs.
READ MORE
Q Fever
Q Fever takes its origin from word “query” and is caused by bacteria Coxiella burnetii that infects some animals and is passed on to humans due to inhalation of infected air particles.
READ MORE
Respiratory Distress Syndrome
ARDS is a lung condition where the patient suffers from sudden breathlessness, low blood oxygen levels and lung inflammation that could progress to respiratory failure.
READ MORE
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE
Whipple’s Disease
Whipple’s disease is a bacterial infection that affects multiple systems like the digestive tract, brain and the joints.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Hib VaccineOtitis MediaPneumoniaFluQ FeverSilicosisRespiratory Distress SyndromeCough Symptom EvaluationLegionnaires’ diseaseWhipple’s Disease