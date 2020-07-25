Artificial Intelligence Predicts Type of Bacterial Infection in Pneumonia Patients

In the study, investigators showed that AI could use the information available in the emergency room and predict if the patient hasso that physicians can immediately prescribe specific antibiotics targeting specific bacteria.Infection caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria is difficult to treat and can be life-threatening. According to the CDC,Pneumonia caused by bacteria such as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) or pseudomonas can be fatal, as they are resistant to commonly prescribed antibiotics.Although there are effective antibiotics against these infections, the test, sputum culture, takes at least 48 hours to incubate and identify these bacteria from the sputum, while these patients might deteriorate within hours.The investigators presented an analysis of more than 50,000 intensive care unit (ICU) admissions data from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston, Massachusetts. The researchers analyzed records of patients who were admitted with pneumonia and trained an AI, 'neural network' agent using the dataset. The AI agent showed promising results in predicting bacteria that caused the infection.said Sung.Jun Hyek Jang, M.S., senior researcher at AvoMD, Inc. and Joongheum Park, M.D., hospitalist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, also contributed to this work. This research received no external funding.Source: Eurekalert