medindia

Artificial Intelligence Method May Boost Insight and Improve Treatment of Crohn's Disease

by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 30, 2019 at 5:40 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Scientists produced a computer program that assists us to accumulate understanding and treatment of Crohn's disease, which inflames the digestive tract.
Artificial Intelligence Method May Boost Insight and Improve Treatment of Crohn's Disease
Artificial Intelligence Method May Boost Insight and Improve Treatment of Crohn's Disease

The Rutgers-led study, published in the journal Genome Medicine, used artificial intelligence to examine genetic signatures of Crohn's in 111 people. The method revealed previously undiscovered genes linked to the disease and accurately predicted whether thousands of other people had the disease.

Show Full Article


"Our method is not a clinical diagnosis tool, but it generates interesting observations that need to be followed up," said senior author Yana Bromberg, an associate professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. "Further experimental work could reveal the molecular reasons behind some forms of Crohn's disease and, potentially, lead to better treatments of the disease."

Crohn's affects up to 780,000 people in the United States, the study notes. Chronic inflammation may occur in any part of the gastrointestinal tract, although symptoms may occur elsewhere.

Crohn's can also cause joint pain and skin problems, and children with the disease may have growth problems, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

The scientists evaluated genetic variants in the 111 people, including 64 with Crohn's disease, and used artificial intelligence techniques to pinpoint genes whose functions changed more in Crohn's patients than in healthy people and vice versa.

While the model's accuracy may improve by including more people, it could help reveal the origins of Crohn's and improve early diagnosis and accuracy, the study says.

"We believe that we can use the knowledge gained from this study to similarly model other genetically linked diseases," said Bromberg, who works in the School of Environmental Sciences and School of Arts and Sciences.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Potential Vaccine to Prevent Gastritis, Ulcer Disease, Gastric Cancer Identified

A potential vaccine capable of reducing colonization of Helicobacter pylori ( H. pylori )has been identified in a new study

Edible Antibodies Prevent Gastrointestinal Disorders

A new antibody technology that combines the advantages of antibody-based therapies with the convenience of oral drug administration has been developed.

Gastric Cancer Risk Depends Heavily on the Coevolution Between Humans and Bacteria

The ancestry of a person and the ancestry of the Helicobacter pylori bacteria with which that person is infected has a significant influence on the risk of that person developing gastric cancer.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Intellectual disabilityWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Artificial intelligence in HealthcareTest Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence

What's New on Medindia

World's First Gene Therapy for a Rare, Deadly Liver Disorder

Weight Loss Drugs (Diet Pills)

Home Remedies for Alcoholism
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive