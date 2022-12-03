About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence Helps Treat Spinal Cord Injuries

by Colleen Fleiss on March 12, 2022 at 11:08 PM
Font : A-A+

Artificial Intelligence Helps Treat Spinal Cord Injuries

By utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, Rutgers researchers have stabilized an enzyme that can degrade scar tissue resulting from spinal cord injuries and promote tissue regeneration.

The study, recently published in Advanced Healthcare Materials, details the team's ground-breaking stabilization of the enzyme Chondroitinase ABC, (ChABC) offering new hope for patients coping with spinal cord injuries.

Advertisement


"This study represents one of the first times artificial intelligence and robotics have been used to formulate highly sensitive therapeutic proteins and extend their activity by such a large amount. It's a major scientific achievement," said Adam Gormley, the project's principal investigator and an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at Rutgers School of Engineering (SOE) at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

Gormley expressed that his research is also motivated, in part, by a personal connection to spinal cord injury.

"I'll never forget being at the hospital and learning a close college friend would likely never walk again after being paralyzed from the waist down after a mountain biking accident," Gormley recalled. "The therapy we are developing may someday help people such as my friend lessen the scar on their spinal cords and regain function. This is a great reason to wake up in the morning and fight to further the science and potential therapy."
Advertisement

Shashank Kosuri, a biomedical engineering doctoral student at Rutgers SOE and a lead author of the study noted that spinal cord injuries, or SCIs, can negatively impact the physical, psychological, and socio-economic well-being of patients and their families. Soon after an SCI, a secondary cascade of inflammation produces a dense scar tissue that can inhibit or prevent nervous tissue regeneration.

The enzyme successfully stabilized in the study, ChABC, is known to degrade scar tissue molecules and promote tissue regeneration, yet it is highly unstable at the human body temperature of 98.6° F. and loses all activity within a few hours. Kosuri noted that this necessitates multiple, expensive infusions at very high doses to maintain therapeutic efficacy.

Synthetic copolymers are able to wrap around enzymes such as ChABC and stabilize them in hostile microenvironments. In order to stabilize the enzyme, the researchers utilized an AI-driven approach with liquid handling robotics to synthesize and test the ability of numerous copolymers to stabilize ChABC and maintain its activity at 98.6° F.

While the researchers were able to identify several copolymers that performed well, Kosuri reported that one copolymer combination even continued to retain 30% of the enzyme for up to one week, a promising result for patients seeking care for spinal cord injuries.

The study received support from grants funded by the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, and The New Jersey Commission on Spinal Cord research. In addition to Gormley and Kosuri, the Rutgers research team also included SOE Professor Li Cai and Distinguished Professor Martin Yarmush, as well as several SOE-affiliated students. Faculty and students from Princeton University's Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering also collaborated on the project.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Heart Attack Survivors at Higher Early Death Risk
Increased Red Blood Cell Destruction During Spaceflight Disc... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022-
Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022-
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises Intellectual disability Leg Injuries and Disorders Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Autonomic Dysreflexia Discectomy Artificial intelligence in Healthcare Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence 

Recommended Reading
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal cord injury is an injury to the spinal cord that results in temporary or permanent changes .....
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based ......
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by ......
Newly Invented Human Spinal Cord Implants Treat Paralysis
Newly Invented Human Spinal Cord Implants Treat Paralysis
Researchers engineered 3D human spinal cord tissues and implanted them in a lab model with ......
Autonomic Dysreflexia
Autonomic Dysreflexia
Autonomic dysreflexia is a condition that occurs in patients with spinal cord injuries especially in...
Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises
Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises
Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain an...
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to pee...
Leg Injuries and Disorders
Leg Injuries and Disorders
Legs are easily prone to injuries while playing sports, running or falling. These injuries affect th...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)