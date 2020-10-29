Artificial Intelligence Helps Improve Treatment for Brain Tumor

‘Artificial intelligence can help to improve prognosis and treatment for glioblastoma (brain tumor). ’

It is an aggressive brain tumor that is very difficult to treat.

Average survival after diagnosis is 12-18 months.

Accounts for 52% of all primary brain tumors.

Occurs in adults between the ages 45 and 70.

Dr Mi and her colleagues from the Computational Oncology Group at Imperial, led by Dr Matthew Williams, looked at 152 MRI brain scans belonging to 45 patients from two different data sources who were diagnosed with glioblastoma between January 2015 and May 2018.The brain scans taken from brain tumor patients, looked at the head's cross-sections. Researchers focused on the temporalis muscle. Temporalis, the broad, fan-shaped muscles on either side of the head that are used for chewing food - which has previously been identified as a good way to estimate skeletal muscle mass in the body.said Dr Mi.Cross-sectional area (CSA) was a significant predictor of overall and progression-free survival. Patients with high CSA had around 60% reduction in death risk and 75% reduction in risk of disease progression compared to patients with low CSA.Dr. Mi said:The research by Ella Mi and her colleagues applied artificial intelligence/deep learning in cancer which is particularly aggressive and difficult to treat successfully in order to select the best treatment approach.said Professor David Harrison, who is Professor of Pathology at the University of St Andrews and chair of the NCRI Cellular Molecular Pathology Initiative.Source: Medindia