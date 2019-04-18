medindia
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Prostate Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 18, 2019 at 10:09 AM Cancer News
A new artificial intelligence (AI) system developed by UCLA researchers helps radiologists to improve their ability during prostate cancer diagnosis. The system, called FocalNet, helps identify and predict the aggressiveness of the disease evaluating magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, scans, and it does so with nearly the same level of accuracy as experienced radiologists. In tests, FocalNet was 80.5 percent accurate in reading MRIs, while radiologists with at least 10 years of experience were 83.9 percent accurate.
BACKGROUND

Radiologists use MRI to detect and assess the aggressiveness of malignant prostate tumors. However, it typically takes practicing on thousands of scans to learn how to accurately determine whether a tumor is cancerous or benign and to accurately estimate the grade of the cancer. In addition, many hospitals do not have the resources to implement the highly specialized training required for detecting cancer from MRIs.

METHOD

The team trained the system by having it analyze MRI scans of 417 men with prostate cancer; scans were fed into the system so that it could learn to assess and classify tumors in a consistent way and have it compare the results to the actual pathology specimen. Researchers compared the artificial intelligence system's results with readings by UCLA radiologists who had more than 10 years of experience.

IMPACT

The research suggests that an artificial intelligence system could save time and potentially provide diagnostic guidance to less-experienced radiologists.

Source: Eurekalert

