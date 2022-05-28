About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence Helps Diagnose Osteoporosis

by Colleen Fleiss on May 28, 2022 at 10:13 PM
Font : A-A+

Artificial Intelligence Helps Diagnose Osteoporosis

Artificial intelligence/AI can help diagnose osteoporosis from hip X-rays, stated study in Radiology: Artificial Intelligence.

People with osteoporosis, a skeletal disease that thins and weakens bones, are susceptible to fracture associated with bone fragility, resulting in poor quality of life and increased mortality.

Screening for Osteoporosis

Screening for Osteoporosis


The risk of suffering from osteoporotic fractures is 30-50% in women and 15 to 30% in men. Osteoporosis screening is currently recommended for women only.
Advertisement


According to statistics from the International Osteoporosis Foundation, one in three women worldwide over the age of 50 years and one in five men will experience osteoporotic fractures in their lifetime.

Early screening for osteoporosis with dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) to assess bone mineral density is an important tool for timely treatment that can reduce the risk of fractures.
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence

Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence


Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial revolution and finds application in several fields including medicine. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on artificial intelligence
Advertisement

However, the low availability of the scanners and the relatively high cost have limited their use for screening and post-treatment follow-up.

In contrast, plain X-ray is widely available and is used frequently for various clinical indications in daily practice. Despite these attributes, it has been relatively underutilized in the management of osteoporosis because diagnosing osteoporosis using only X-rays is challenging even for an experienced radiologist.

"For patients with hip pain, radiologists often evaluate only image findings that may cause pain, such as fractures, osteonecrosis and osteoarthritis," said study author Hee-Dong Chae, M.D., from the Department of Radiology at Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul, Korea. "Although X-ray images contain more information about the healthiness of the patient's bones and muscles, this information is often overlooked or considered less important."

Dr. Chae and colleagues developed a model that can automatically diagnose osteoporosis from hip X-rays. The method combines radiomics, a series of image processing and analysis methods to obtain information from the image, with deep learning, an advanced type of AI. Deep learning can be trained to find patterns in images associated with disease.

The researchers developed the deep-radiomics model using almost 5,000 hip X-rays from 4,308 patients obtained over more than 10 years. They developed the models with a variety of deep, clinical and texture features and then tested them externally on 444 hip X-rays from another institution.

The deep-radiomics model with deep, clinical, and texture features was able to diagnose osteoporosis on hip X-rays with superior diagnostic performance than the models using either texture or deep features alone, enabling opportunistic diagnosis of osteoporosis.

"Our study shows that opportunistic detection of osteoporosis using these X-ray images is advantageous, and our model can serve as a triage tool recommending DXA in patients with highly suspected osteoporosis," Dr. Chae said.

The researchers are planning a larger study that combines the clinical information from Korea's National Health Insurance Service database with the imaging data of the Seoul University Hospital.

Source: Eurekalert
Top Foods for Strong Bones

Top Foods for Strong Bones


As we get older, our bones start becoming weak, especially in women after menopause. To keep your bones strong, here is the list of recommended top foods.
Advertisement

Osteoporosis Risk Chart

Osteoporosis Risk Chart


Osteoporosis (Bone Disease) Risk Chart predicts your risk of developing osteoporosis that leads to brittle bones and fracture. Diet rich in calcium and vitamin D prevents osteoporosis.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
View all
Recommended Reading
Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and ExercisesBack Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises
Colle’s FractureColle’s Fracture
FractureFracture
KyphosisKyphosis
Lifestyle And OsteoporosisLifestyle And Osteoporosis
OsteoporosisOsteoporosis
RicketsRickets
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Fracture Rickets Osteoporosis Lifestyle And Osteoporosis Kyphosis Colle’s Fracture Fracture Neck of Femur Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises Screening for Osteoporosis Bone Health 

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Find a Doctor Diaphragmatic Hernia Drug - Food Interactions Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Indian Medical Journals Blood Donation - Recipients Blood - Sugar Chart Selfie Addiction Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close