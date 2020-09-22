Artificial Intelligence Can Predict Osteoarthritis

People can be treated with preventive drugs rather than undergoing joint replacement surgery by using this predictive approach.The primary treatment for osteoarthritis is joint replacement. Osteoarthritis is so common that knee replacement is the most common surgery in the U.S. for people above 45 years.The researchers observed MRIs from thousands of people for 7 years to understand how osteoarthritis of the knee develops.The study was focused on a subset of patients who had little evidence of cartilage damage at the start of the study.Subtle patterns on the MRI not visible to the naked eye can be detected by the computer to predict their future risk of osteoarthritis.A model was trained on a subset of knee MRI data and tested on patients it had never seen before. The process was repeated dozens of times.The algorithm predicted osteoarthritis with 78% accuracy from MRIs performed three years before symptom onset.There are no drugs currently that can prevent pre-symptomatic osteoarthritis. However, there are a few highly effective drugs that can prevent patients from developing a related condition called rheumatoid arthritis.The goal is to develop the same types of drugs for osteoarthritis. Many candidates already are in the preclinical phase.Urish said.Source: Medindia