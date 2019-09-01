medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Artificial Intelligence Can Help Diagnose Diabetic Eye Disease

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 9, 2019 at 12:43 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Artificial intelligence (AI) can help detect diabetic eye disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Computers in Biology and Medicine.
Artificial Intelligence Can Help Diagnose Diabetic Eye Disease
Artificial Intelligence Can Help Diagnose Diabetic Eye Disease

Researchers have used artificial intelligence to support the instant diagnosis of one of the top causes of blindness, diabetes-related eye disease, in its earliest stages.

Diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of vision loss in adults, and its impact is growing worldwide, with 191 million people set to be affected by 2030.

There are no early-stage symptoms, and the disease may already be advanced by the time people start losing their sight. Early diagnosis and treatment can make a dramatic difference to how much vision a patient retains.

Now a team of Australian-Brazilian researchers led by RMIT University has developed an image-processing algorithm that can automatically detect one of the key signs of the disease, fluid on the retina, with an accuracy rate of 98 percent.

Lead investigator Professor Dinesh Kant Kumar, RMIT, said the method was instantaneous and cost-effective.

"We know that only half of those with diabetes have regular eye exams and one-third have never been checked," Kumar said.

"But the gold standard methods of diagnosing diabetic retinopathy are invasive or expensive, and often unavailable in remote or developing parts of the world.

"Our AI-driven approach delivers results that are just as accurate as clinical scans but relies on retinal images that can be generated with ordinary optometry equipment.

"Making it quicker and cheaper to detect this incurable disease could be life-changing for the millions of people who are currently undiagnosed and risk losing their sight."

Fluorescein angiography and optical coherence tomography scans are currently the most accurate clinical methods for diagnosing diabetic retinopathy.

An alternative and cheaper method is analyzing images of the retina that can be taken with relatively inexpensive equipment called fundus cameras, but the process is manual, time-consuming and less reliable.

To automate the analysis of fundus images, researchers in the Biosignals Laboratory in the School of Engineering at RMIT, together with collaborators in Brazil, used deep learning and artificial intelligence techniques.

The algorithm they developed can accurately and reliably spot the presence of fluid from damaged blood vessels, or exudate, inside the retina.

The researchers hope their method could eventually be used for widespread screening of at-risk populations.

"Undiagnosed diabetes is a massive health problem here and around the globe," Kumar said.

"For every single person in Australia who knows they have diabetes, another is living with diabetes but isn't diagnosed. In developing countries, the ratio is one diagnosed to four undiagnosed.

"This results in millions of people developing preventable and treatable complications from diabetes-related diseases.

"With further development, our technology has the potential to reduce that burden."

The researchers are in discussions with manufacturers of fundus cameras about potential collaborations to advance the technology.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Prevention of Damage To The Retina In Diabetic Eye Diseases Probable With Novel Therapy: Study

A compound that could disrupt the series of events that induce damage to the retina in diabetic retinopathy, been keyed by researchers at the University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center.

Two-Drug Combination Shows Promise Against Diabetic Eye Disease

A dual-drug combination is used for the treatment of diabetes eye disease, reveals study.

New Prevention Methods for Blindness Due to Diabetic Eye Disease

A small protein can both damage or grow blood vessels in the eye causes vision loss and blindness in people with diabetes.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term 'diabetic retinopathy' refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Glycemic Index

GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

More News on:

Nervous Tic Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Diabetes and Exercise Eye Pregnancy and Complications Vision Glycemic Index LASIK Surgery Facts Type 2 Diabetes Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar 

What's New on Medindia

Top Thirty Quick and Easy Health Tips

Toxic Chemicals and Exposure in Children

Mushroom Types - Edible and Poisonous
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive