medindia

Artificial Intelligence can Deliver More Personalized Radiation Therapy

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 28, 2019 at 3:38 PM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Artificial intelligence (AI) can offer more individualized radiation dose to treat millions of cancer patients, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in The Lancet Digital Health.
Artificial Intelligence can Deliver More Personalized Radiation Therapy
Artificial Intelligence can Deliver More Personalized Radiation Therapy

New Cleveland Clinic-led research shows that artificial intelligence (AI) can use medical scans and health records to personalize the dose of radiation therapy used to treat cancer patients.

Show Full Article

The research team developed an AI framework based on patient computerized tomography (CT) scans and electronic health records. This new AI framework is the first to use medical scans to inform radiation dosage, moving the field forward from using generic dose prescriptions to more individualized treatments.

Currently, radiation therapy is delivered uniformly. The dose delivered does not reflect differences in individual tumor characteristics or patient-specific factors that may affect treatment success. The AI framework begins to account for this variability and provides individualized radiation doses that can reduce the treatment failure probability to less than 5 percent.

"While highly effective in many clinical settings, radiotherapy can greatly benefit from dose optimization capabilities," says lead author Mohamed Abazeed, M.D., Ph.D., a radiation oncologist at Cleveland Clinic's Taussig Cancer Institute and a researcher at the Lerner Research Institute. "This framework will help physicians develop data-driven, personalized dosage schedules that can maximize the likelihood of treatment success and mitigate radiation side effects for patients."

The framework was built using CT scans and the electronic health records of 944 lung cancer patients treated with high-dose radiation. Pre-treatment scans were input into a deep-learning model, which analyzed the scans to create an image signature that predicts treatment outcomes. Using sophisticated mathematical modeling, this image signature was combined with data from patient health records - which describe clinical risk factors - to generate a personalized radiation dose.

"The development and validation of this image-based, deep-learning framework is exciting because not only is it the first to use medical images to inform radiation dose prescriptions, but it also has the potential to directly impact patient care," said Dr. Abazeed. "The framework can ultimately be used to deliver radiation therapy tailored to individual patients in everyday clinical practices."

There are several other factors that set this first-of-its-kind framework apart from other similar clinical machine learning algorithms and approaches. The technology developed by the team uses an artificial neural network that merges classical approaches of machine learning with the power of a modern neural network. The network determines how much prior knowledge to use to guide predictions about treatment failure. The extent that prior knowledge informs the model is tunable by the network. This hybrid approach is ideal for clinical applications since most clinical datasets in individual hospitals are more modest in sample size compared to non-clinical datasets used to make other well-known AI predictions (i.e., online shopping or ride-sharing).

Additionally, this framework was built using one of the largest datasets for patients receiving lung radiotherapy, rendering greater accuracy, and limiting false findings. Lastly, each clinical center can utilize their own CT datasets to customize the framework and tailor it to their specific patient population.

"Machine learning tools, including deep learning, are poised to play an important role in healthcare," says Dr. Abazeed. "This image-based information platform can provide the ability to individualize multiple cancer therapies, but more immediately is a leap forward in radiation precision medicine."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Personalized Medicine

Personalized medicine is an advanced method to predict risk of a human to a disease and its early treatment. It is tailor-made precision medicine with least side effects. Pharmacogenomics is the novel concept based on which personalized medicine is ...

Artificial Intelligence Detects Lung Cancer Before Radiologists

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based deep learning technology can detect lung cancer faster and more accurately than radiologists. This will make lung cancer diagnosis easier and help save many lives.

New Artificial Intelligence System May Help Improve Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Newly developed artificial intelligence (AI) system called FocalNet may help detect prostate cancer effectively, reveals a new study.

Neuroendocrine Tumors: Personalized Therapy Improves Radiation Delivery for Treatment

A personalized peptide-receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) can help to improve radiation delivery for treating neuroendocrine tumors.

Acute Radiation Syndrome

Acute radiation syndrome occurs when a person is exposed to a high dose of external penetrating radiation within a short time.

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.

Linear Accelerator (LINAC)

Linear accelerators are invaluable to nuclear medicine and various specialties like oncology. Find out how they work & why we need them.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Radiation Hazards

Ionizing radiation can damage living tissue in the human body. It strips away electrons from atoms breaks some chemical bonds.

Radiotherapy

A detailed account of radiation, its mode of action, side effects and dosage in the treatment of cancer.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

X-Ray

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief Overview of X-Ray  

More News on:

Radiotherapy X-Ray Hodgkins Lymphoma Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Reiki and Pranic Healing Radiation Hazards Acute Radiation Syndrome Intellectual disability Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Linear Accelerator (LINAC) 

What's New on Medindia

Diet During Jaundice

Women Who are Early Risers Have Lower Risk of Breast Cancer

Neck Cracking
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive