Artificial Intelligence Benefits Psoriatic Arthritis Patients

PredictAI, a new machine-learning tool developed by researchers, speeds up the diagnosis of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) by up to 4 years, potentially preventing irreversible joint damage and deteriorating function for sufferers.





Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA)

PsA is a progressive inflammatory condition that affects the joints and connective skin, mainly in patients who have psoriasis (a chronic skin disease). The most common symptoms are joint pain and swelling, ranging from mild to severe, but many patients also develop more dangerous erosive joint disease and deformities.