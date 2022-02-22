About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence (AI) — Future of Neurosurgery?

by Karishma Abhishek on February 22, 2022 at 11:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Artificial Intelligence (AI) — Future of Neurosurgery?

Technical performance and learning outcomes during simulated brain tumor removal may be enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) as per a study at the Neurosurgical Simulation and Artificial Intelligence Learning Centre at The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital, Mcgill University, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA Network Open).

With presenting challenges and opportunities by COVID-19 pandemic, medical training especially remote learning technology has become progressively significant in several fields.

Advertisement


The team had recruited 70 medical students to perform virtual brain tumor removals on a neurosurgical simulator, where they were randomly assigned to receive instruction and feedback by either an AI tutor or a remote expert instructor. The third control group received no instruction.

Safe and efficient surgical techniques with personalized feedback were provided by an AI-powered tutor called the Virtual Operative Assistant (VOA) through a machine learning algorithm. Further to this, the student performance was assessed by a deep learning Intelligent Continuous Expertise Monitoring System (ICEMS) and a panel of experts.
Advertisement

It was found that students who received VOA instruction and feedback learned surgical skills 2.6 times faster and achieved 36% better performance compared to those who received instruction and feedback from remote instructors.

"Artificially intelligent tutors like the VOA may become a valuable tool in the training of the next generation of neurosurgeons. The VOA significantly improved expertise while fostering an excellent learning environment. Ongoing studies are assessing how in-person instructors and AI-powered intelligent tutors can most effectively be used together to improve the mastery of neurosurgical skills," says Dr. Rolando Del Maestro, the study's senior author.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Fragile X Syndrome Treatment Will be Changed by 2030
Singing Neurons Discovered! >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Crash Diet: Good or Bad?
Crash Diet: Good or Bad?
World Encephalitis Day 2022: Increasing Awareness of Encephalitis Together
World Encephalitis Day 2022: Increasing Awareness of Encephalitis Together
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Intellectual disability Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Artificial intelligence in Healthcare Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence 

Recommended Reading
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based ......
New Artificial Intelligence-Based Food-Tracking System Reduces Malnutrition
New Artificial Intelligence-Based Food-Tracking System Reduces Malnutrition
A new artificial-intelligence-based system estimates how much food has been consumed to reduce ......
Artificial Intelligence To Study The New Omicron Variant
Artificial Intelligence To Study The New Omicron Variant
New vaccines and antibody therapies might be needed as scientists find the aid of artificial ......
Artificial Intelligence Identifies People at Heart Disease Risk
Artificial Intelligence Identifies People at Heart Disease Risk
Artificial intelligence (AI) could better predict the onset and course of cardiovascular disease, .....
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to pee...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)