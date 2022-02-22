Artificial Intelligence (AI) — Future of Neurosurgery?

Technical performance and learning outcomes during simulated brain tumor removal may be enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) as per a study at the Neurosurgical Simulation and Artificial Intelligence Learning Centre at The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital, Mcgill University, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA Network Open). With presenting challenges and opportunities by COVID-19 pandemic, medical training especially remote learning technology has become progressively significant in several fields.

‘Artificial intelligence (AI) tutoring system is found to outperform expert human instructors in a remote environment for neurosurgical training.’

Virtual Operative Assistant (VOA) through a machine learning algorithm. Further to this, the student performance was assessed by a deep learning Intelligent Continuous Expertise Monitoring System (ICEMS) and a panel of experts.

It was found that students who received VOA instruction and feedback learned surgical skills 2.6 times faster and achieved 36% better performance compared to those who received instruction and feedback from remote instructors.



"Artificially intelligent tutors like the VOA may become a valuable tool in the training of the next generation of neurosurgeons. The VOA significantly improved expertise while fostering an excellent learning environment. Ongoing studies are assessing how in-person instructors and AI-powered intelligent tutors can most effectively be used together to improve the mastery of neurosurgical skills," says Dr. Rolando Del Maestro, the study's senior author.



The team had recruited 70 medical students to perform virtual brain tumor removals on a neurosurgical simulator, where they were randomly assigned to receive instruction and feedback by either an AI tutor or a remote expert instructor. The third control group received no instruction.