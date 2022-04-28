Artificial Intelligence (AI) Algorithm to Detect Cataracts

AI-Based Solution For Cataract Detection

The proposed segmentation algorithm efficiently and effectively detects non-ideal eye boundaries.In traditional methods, cataracts are mainly detected through fundus images, where image acquisition is costlier and needs experts to handle the fundus cameras.The team described their algorithm in a paper published in"Currently, a large number of patients with cataracts have to visit secondary and tertiary care centres. The availability of such a solution can assist doctors at the primary health centres in helping such patients," said Richa Singh, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, in a statement."We are extending this research to include both cataract and diabetic retinopathy in the solution and have collaborated with multiple hospitals in the country for domain expertise, data collection, and validation of the solution," added Mayank Vatsa, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Jodhpur.Source: IANS