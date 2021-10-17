Artificial Intelligence (AI) Aids in Prompt Diagnosis of Rare Diseases

Accuracy of artificial intelligence in prompt diagnosis of rare diseases in critically ill patients is demonstrated by a benchmark genome study "Artificial intelligence enables comprehensive genome interpretation and nomination of candidate diagnoses for rare genetic diseases", at the Rady Children's Institute For Genomic Medicine®, as published in the journal Genome Medicine.



It was shown that more than 90% of disease-causing variants in infants with rare diseases were detectable using the Fabric GEM AI algorithm and whole-genome and whole-exome data across six leading genomic centers and hospitals examined.