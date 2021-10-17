About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Aids in Prompt Diagnosis of Rare Diseases

by Karishma Abhishek on October 17, 2021 at 11:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Aids in Prompt Diagnosis of Rare Diseases

Accuracy of artificial intelligence in prompt diagnosis of rare diseases in critically ill patients is demonstrated by a benchmark genome study "Artificial intelligence enables comprehensive genome interpretation and nomination of candidate diagnoses for rare genetic diseases", at the Rady Children's Institute For Genomic Medicine®, as published in the journal Genome Medicine.

It was shown that more than 90% of disease-causing variants in infants with rare diseases were detectable using the Fabric GEM AI algorithm and whole-genome and whole-exome data across six leading genomic centers and hospitals examined.

Advertisement


Reliability of AI

The whole-exome data was extracted from previously diagnosed newborns and rare disease patients at the Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego and other clinical sites.
Advertisement

"Fast and definitive genetic diagnosis is essential to providing the right treatment in a timely manner for critically ill newborns. Fabric GEM has successfully demonstrated that it can automatically and quickly suggest a very short list of candidate genes for interpretation through whole-genome or whole-exome sequencing," says Stephen Kingsmore, MD, DSc, a co-author of the study and the President and CEO of Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine.

In addition, the study also demonstrated the use of Clinithink's CLiX focus, a natural language processing (NLP) technology applied to medical notes recorded in electronic medical records.

Hence, this study highlights that AI may successfully help reduce the burden of a genetic variant of diseases and assist clinicians in the ultimate diagnosis of each case, especially in scenarios where time is of the essence.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Brain “fingerprints” – a Futuristic Purview

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Contraceptive Pills in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Curtail Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Contraceptive Pills in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Curtail Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Mushroom May Help Cut Down the Odds of Developing Depression
Mushroom May Help Cut Down the Odds of Developing Depression
How to Battle Boredom during COVID
How to Battle Boredom during COVID
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission 

Recommended Reading
"Depression-causing" Gene Spots Located by Genome-wide Association Studies
Genetic factors influencing the onset of depression in humans were detected by the largest ever ......
Epigenome Helps Prevent, Diagnose and Treat Cancer
Epigenome Helps Prevent, Diagnose and Treat Cancer
Analyzing DNA and defining future challenges can help yield the next step-changes for cancer ......
Patent Law can Stop Unethical Human-Genome Editing
Patent Law can Stop Unethical Human-Genome Editing
Patent law could create an "ethical thicket" around human genome editing, as it has great ......
Engineered ‘Mini’ CRISPR Genome Editing System Developed
Engineered ‘Mini’ CRISPR Genome Editing System Developed
An engineered mini version of CRISPR genome editing system has been developed by researchers. ......
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant...
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV...
AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure...
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features...
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with preca...
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education....
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV...
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission
Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission...
Oral Health And AIDS
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people a...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close