Arthritis Drug Could be the Answer for Coronavirus

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 7, 2020 at 4:27 PM Drug News
Medication used to treat inflammation in arthritis patients, Actemra, made by Swiss drugmaker Roche, has been approved by the Chinese government to treat severe coronavirus symptoms.
The Swiss drug maker donated nearly $2 million worth of Actemra to China, its local operations said in a blog post on Monday.

According to reports, 14 serious and critically ill patients treated with existing medicines at a hospital affiliated with the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) showed positive results.

Since Actemra's approval a decade ago, it has become the go-to drug for inflammatory conditions, including cytokine storms in cancer patients receiving cell therapy.

The Swiss company, for which China is its No. 2 market behind the United States, is also making diagnostic gear to detect the coronavirus.

Currently, there is no published clinical trial data on the drug's safety or efficacy against the virus.

More than 3,000 people have died and 93,000 have been infected by the novel coronavirus thought to have originated in Wuhan, China, before spreading to around 90 countries including the United States, Italy, Switzerland, France and Germany, and India.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Knee Replacement

Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at affordable prices. Check out our list of world-class hospitals.

Oligoarthritis

Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

Reactive Arthritis

Reactive arthritis is an autoimmune condition. Ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis are disorders associated with Reactive arthritis.

Septic Arthritis

Septic Arthritis or Infectious Arthritis is infection of a joint due to bacteria or other organisms. Causes, symptoms, risk factors, diagnosis, treatment of septic arthritis are explained in detail.

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

