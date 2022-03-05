About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Art Therapy: Creativity Brings Joy to the Cancer Journey

by Dr Jayashree on May 3, 2022 at 7:21 PM
Font : A-A+

Art Therapy: Creativity Brings Joy to the Cancer Journey

The creative arts can be especially helpful for children and young adults with cancer. It helps patients deal with symptoms, improve their mood, and even ease disease and treatment symptoms like pain, nausea, and fatigue.

A new study published in the Journal of Pediatric Oncology Nursing applied scientific investigation to the creative arts therapy (CAT) conducted for cancer patients.

Cancer Pain
Cancer Pain
 Every 1 out of 3 people undergoing cancer treatment experiences pain.
Advertisement


This is especially important for pediatric cancer, which is the leading cause of death from disease in children in the U.S. In 2022, it is estimated that 10,470 children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 will be diagnosed with cancer, and 1,050 will die of the disease.

Creative art therapy included making cloth mini-me dolls, repurposing radiation masks into art, creating playful movement using props such as balls, scarves, and a parachute as an in-the-moment adaptation to the loss of physical functioning, and applying yoga breathing exercises to control pain.
Oral Cancer Treatment Side Effect Prevented by New Drug
Oral Cancer Treatment Side Effect Prevented by New Drug
 Common cancer treatment side effect known as oral mucositis can now be prevented by a newly developed drug, says study.
Advertisement

Valuing The Mind-Body Connection



Researchers enrolled 98 children and their parents in the study. Eighteen patients received no creative arts therapy, 32 received a low dose of CAT, and 33 received a high dose.

Children who experienced CAT and the parents who observed their children reported significantly better quality of life. Additionally, patients' posture seemed to change several times during their treatment, reflecting their changing mood and sense of self.

"We looked in the physical therapy literature and found a posture measure," says Raybin, CU Cancer Center member and a nurse practitioner who led the Palliative Care Program at Children's Hospital Colorado.

Children are so tired of taking medication for their symptoms. It's important to think about the mind-body connection and any kind of integrative and complementary therapies we could add that can help them process the physical and psychological symptoms.

Studying The Results



Creative Arts Therapy, which is conducted by a trained therapist who in this case is also a licensed professional counselor, is greatly different than personal art-making, dancing, or music-making.

Those activities have also been associated with improved quality of life, but they are not guided by a trained clinician. Creative arts therapists assess patients' psychological needs and intentionally apply interventions.

For the next phase of her research, researchers hope to do a multi-site study of creative arts therapy programs, aiming to prove their value so that they become a more standard part of care for young cancer patients.

Curing cancer alone is not enough, we should negotiate the physical and psychological issues surrounding serious illness by providing an enjoyable aspect to otherwise difficult treatment.



Source: Medindia
New Glands That Lubricate Our Throat Called Tubarial Salivary Glands Discovered
New Glands That Lubricate Our Throat Called Tubarial Salivary Glands Discovered
 A previously unnoticed pair of salivary glands have been discovered in the nasopharynx. These have been named tubarial salivary glands. The discovery could have important implications in treatment of cancer with radiotherapy.
Advertisement

Nanoparticle Injection Could Help Treat Skin Cancer
Nanoparticle Injection Could Help Treat Skin Cancer
 Skin cancer treatment that can kill the cancer cells by injecting nanoparticles into the tumor, is being developed by Yale researchers.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
World Immunization Week 2022 —
World Immunization Week 2022 —
View all
Recommended Reading
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Health Benefits of Dandelion PlantHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer TreatmentImmune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
Non-Communicable DiseasesNon-Communicable Diseases
Openness to ExperienceOpenness to Experience
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Neck Cracking Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment Openness to Experience Non-Communicable Diseases 

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Drug Interaction Checker Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Find a Doctor How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Indian Medical Journals Hearing Loss Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR