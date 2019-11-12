medindia

Around One-third Patients Taking Opioids Face Adverse Drug Interactions

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 11, 2019 at 5:13 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People who do not inform about the usage of other medications are at higher risk of adverse drug interactions and addiction, according to a study published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.
Around One-third Patients Taking Opioids Face Adverse Drug Interactions
Around One-third Patients Taking Opioids Face Adverse Drug Interactions

A new article outlines common drug-drug interactions that alter how the body metabolizes certain opioids, causing decreased efficacy that ultimately can lead to misuse and overdose. The authors estimate that around 30 percent of patients experience such interactions; however, very few are detected and reported.

Show Full Article


"The concern we have is that patients may not get the proper amount of pain relief due to an undetected interaction with some other medication they're taking," says Kevin Bain, MPH, PharmD, co-founder and medical director at Biophilia Partners and lead author on this article.

"That can lead to them taking higher doses of their prescribed opioid and more frequently, which over time can lead to a substance use disorder or even an overdose."

Bain adds that physicians should take a thorough medication history and consult a pharmacist before prescribing opioids if they have any concerns. However, he encourages patients to advocate for themselves by offering relevant information proactively.

He says commonly prescribed medications that can cause interactions with several opioids include those from antidepressant and antipsychotic classes, as well as some cardiovascular drugs used to treat arrhythmia and high blood pressure.

Preventing complications

The article notes several steps physicians can take to mitigate adverse interactions, when patients take opioids and other medications concurrently.

Patients often take all their medications at once, usually in the morning, to establish a routine and ensure none are forgotten. Bain points out that this method significantly increases the likelihood of a drug interaction.

He recommends staggering the interacting medications a couple hours apart, often taking the opioid first to ensure it metabolizes without interference, because pro-drug opioids like codeine and tramadol usually "suffer" from drug interactions.

When timing fails to avoid drug interactions, physicians can prescribe an alternate opioid less likely to interact with the patient's other medications. Conversely, physicians can consider changing the non-opioid prescription to one less likely to cause an interaction.

"The possible combinations that might result in a drug interaction are vast," says Bain. "The best approach is for physicians and patients to partner closely with a pharmacist who can advise on potential complications, especially at the start of an opioid prescription."

He adds that patients who find an opioid ineffectively manages their pain should consult their physician and never independently alter their dosage or frequency. Communication between patients and physicians is paramount to identifying and mitigating opioid-involved drug interactions, Bain concludes.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Ten Common Drug-Drug interactions

Drug-Drug interactions can lead to serious side effects. It is important to be aware of potential interactions to reduce the risk of harmful effects.

More News on:

Drug ToxicityNervous TicCannabisDrug AbuseSignature Drug ToxicityDrugs Banned in IndiaPainkiller AddictionTen Common Drug-Drug interactionsPrescription Drug Abuse

What's New on Medindia

Typhoid Vaccine Clinical Trial in Nepal: Phase III Results

Cholesteryl Ester Storage Disease

Chemical Castration
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive