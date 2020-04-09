by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 4, 2020 at 4:51 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Around Half of the Patients at A COVID Hospital Suffer Diabetes
Around half of the COVID-19 patients at Uttar Pradesh's Rajdhani hospital in Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) found to suffer from diabetes as the co-morbid condition.

According to Prof R.K. Singh, medical superintendent (RCH), "Diabetes is the commonest comorbidity seen in patients at our centre, followed by hypertension. Patients with organ dysfunction, particularly lungs and kidneys, form the next big chunk."

Empowering Better Health

Union ministry of health and family welfare has come up with certain guidelines treating COVID-19 patients having a history of diabetes.


"Diabetes affects each part of the body in different degrees and ways. Therefore, when the body is under attack by any infection, COVID-19 in this case, the management is as challenging as filling water in a bucket with several holes," he said.

About the visibly high death rate, Singh said, "We keep track of every case at our centre at two levels -- physically by attending doctors and virtually by a team of experts comprising the director. But the fact that we are a tertiary care centre and attend to the most serious cases not only from Lucknow but also other districts cannot be denied. Over 75 per cent of the deaths can be attributed to comorbid conditions."

SGPGIMS director Prof R.K. Dhiman said, "We have had nearly 850 positive persons till now, of whom 71 per cent are male. Of the total patients, about 70 per cent have recovered. An eight-month-old baby was our youngest case, while a 90-year-old woman was our oldest patient to beat the pandemic virus."



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer Diseases