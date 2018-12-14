medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Around 9 Crore Toilets Built Under Swachh Bharat Mission, 546 Districts Declared ODF

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 14, 2018 at 10:45 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nearly nine crore toilets have been constructed across the country since October 2014 under the Swachh Bharat Mission, and almost 546 districts were declared Open Defecation Free (ODF), the Lok Sabha was informed.
Around 9 Crore Toilets Built Under Swachh Bharat Mission, 546 Districts Declared ODF
Around 9 Crore Toilets Built Under Swachh Bharat Mission, 546 Districts Declared ODF

According to a written reply tabled by Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharati in the House, a total of 8,91,21,096 individual household latrines (IHHLs) were constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) from October 2, 2014, to December 7, 2018.

Among the states, the highest number of IHHLs were constructed in Uttar Pradesh, (1,70,73,682), while only 1,600 IHHLs were constructed in Daman and Diu.

In the reply to Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Bidyut Baran Mahato and Chandra Prakash Joshi, Bharati also said that a total of 546 districts were declared ODF across the nation during the last three years and the current financial year.

While 51 districts of Madhya Pradesh were declared ODF, zero districts of Goa and Tripura were declared ODF.

"Rural areas of 25 states/UTs, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand have already been declared ODF.

"Rural areas of remaining 10 states namely Assam, Bihar, Goa, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are likely to become ODF by the end of March 2019," it said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Nature Based Solutions: World Toilet Day 2018

World toilet Day is observed on November 19 every year and was established by the World Toilet Organization in 2001. This year's theme for the World Toilet Day is 'Nature based solutions'.

Over 67 Lakh Household Toilets to be Constructed in Delhi by 2019

Over five lakh community toilets and 67 lakh household toilets to be constructed in Delhi by the end of 2019.

Clean India: 90 Percent of Indians Have Toilet Facility at Their Homes Now

Swachh Bharat Mission, a historic mass movement aims at fulfilling Bapu's dream of a Clean India. PM Modi said over 90 percent of Indians have toilet facility at their homes now. India is on the way to achieve open defecation free status.

More Community Toilets Built in Delhi Since AAP Government Took Charge

More community toilets were built in national capital since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, states Delhi government.

What's New on Medindia

Radioisotope Scan

Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors

Parental Tips to Raise Your Child Right
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive