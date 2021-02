The US CDC forecasts that 8,400 to 18,500 new deaths will likely be reported in the week ending March 13, Xinhua news agency reported.



The CDC predicts that the number of newly reported COVID-19 deaths will likely decrease over the next four weeks.



COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to trend downward in the US. But the CDC warns that coronavirus variants may lead to a "rapid rise" in COVID-19 infections.



‘CDC warns that coronavirus variants may lead to a "rapid rise" in COVID-19 infections in the US.’

