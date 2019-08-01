medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Around 53 Percent of Women in India are Physically Inactive: Survey

by Iswarya on  January 8, 2019 at 10:19 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

While people in India are largely physically inactive, women were found to burn fewer calories than their male counterparts, reports a new survey of over one million Indians.
Around 53 Percent of Women in India are Physically Inactive: Survey
Around 53 Percent of Women in India are Physically Inactive: Survey

The survey "Physical activity levels of Indians" by HealthifyMe, the domestic health and fitness app showed that 53 percent of Indian women are "inactive" and burn less than 50 percent of calories that a person should burn through physical activity, daily, as against 44 percent of men.

The average calorie burn budget of Indian men is 476 calories per day vs. women's 374 calories per day, out of which men burn 55 percent (262) while women burn just 44 percent (165).

Over 30 percent of men are "active," burning more than 80 percent of their calories, and only 24 percent of women are "active" and 22 percent "mildly active."

"It is a matter of grave concern that almost half of all Indians are inactive and burn less than even 50 percent of their calorie budget. Inactivity and unhealthy food habits can lead to several lifestyle diseases like obesity, hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol," Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe said, in a statement on Monday.

"From our experience, we are already witnessing an increase of such cases amongst people as early as in their 30s.

"Everyday physical activity and good eating habits can play a crucial role in avoiding and even reversing such diseases. It is time that we start taking 'working out' more seriously," Vashisht said.

Further, the survey found that Tier 1 cities continue to be more active than Tier 2 cities, burning 407 calories in a day versus 371 in Tier 2.

Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Noida were found as the most fitness conscious, while Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad were the least active cities.

The data is based on the activity auto-synced via fitness-bands or smartphone apps as well as self-reported workouts from over one million users, aged between 25 and 35.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Five Essential Components of Physical Fitness

Did you know that physical fitness is more important than maintaining your figure or a six-pack? Read on to know more about the 5 components of fitness.

How to Stay Active as You Get Older

Being physically active with a healthy dose of exercise for senior citizens is one of the ways to be fit, independent and be mentally active.

Sedentary Lifestyle Could Harm Your Health

Sedentary lifestyle is one that has very little or no physical activity at all, whether at work or at home.

What's New on Medindia

Mushroom Types - Edible and Poisonous

Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating

Best Nighttime Skincare Routine for You
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive