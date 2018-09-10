Around 488 Dengue Cases Reported in a Week, 169 from Delhi

In the past one week, around 488 cases of dengue, 77 cases of malaria and 68 cases of chikungunya were reported in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The latest report from the municipal corporation reported that of the 488 dengue cases, 169 were reported in Delhi, and the remaining cases were from the other states.



Read More.. This year, more than 1,600 cases of dengue have been reported, of which 650 cases were from across the city together with 700 cases of malaria. Senior officials claimed that they have been constantly monitoring the major mosquito breeding sites and notices have been issued to the violators.



The report stated that domestic breeding checkers found mosquito breeding in 1,92,928 households spread over the city till October 6. It said 1,58,067 legal notices have been served for various violations, and '22,240 prosecutions initiated'.



As a pro-active measure, a few months ago the lieutenant governor Anil Baijal had addressed the local bodies and other agencies to strengthen vector-control measures.



He had also insisted on organizing regular meetings at the level of district magistrates with all stakeholders to examine the situation in their respective districts.



Report from the public health department also highlights the sudden spike in cases of positive mosquito breeding being identified at houses by corporation's domestic breeding checkers.



