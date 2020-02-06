by Iswarya on  June 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Around 1,162 Coronavirus Cases and 11 More Deaths Reported in TN
Nearly 1,162 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, reported the State Health Department.

In a statement issued here, the department said with the new cases, which include 50 persons who had come from other states, took the total tally to 23,495. The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 1,322.

The statement also said 11 Covid-19 patients died, taking the total death toll to 184.


The total number of active cases in the state stands at 20,138.

As on Monday, coronavirus cases in Chennai stood at 15,770, followed by Chengalpattu (1,223), Tiruvallur (981), and Kancheepuram (416).

According to Greater Chennai Corporation officials, the infection rate in the city will go up for some more time and then come down.

On Monday, 11,377 samples were tested, taking the total to 5.03 lakh. Testing of 636 samples is under process.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Latest Study Shows How Indians are Practicing Social Distancing to Fight the Coronavirus
India is under strict lockdown and over 50,000 coronavirus cases are in the country. The entire nation has been cautiously quarantining themselves to stop the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing remains the most effective tool against the ...
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple Ideas to Help Kids Deal with Stress during Coronavirus Crisis
Staying indoors all day and social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown can wreak havoc on your child's mental health. Here are a few simple tips to help kids to beat stress and overcome boredom during coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake