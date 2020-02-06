Around 1,162 Coronavirus Cases and 11 More Deaths Reported in TN

Nearly 1,162 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, reported the State Health Department.



In a statement issued here, the department said with the new cases, which include 50 persons who had come from other states, took the total tally to 23,495. The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 1,322.

‘State capital Chennai, with its high population density, continued to see the highest number of COVID-19 infections. ’





As on Monday, coronavirus cases in Chennai stood at 15,770, followed by Chengalpattu (1,223), Tiruvallur (981), and Kancheepuram (416).



According to Greater Chennai Corporation officials, the infection rate in the city will go up for some more time and then come down.



On Monday, 11,377 samples were tested, taking the total to 5.03 lakh. Testing of 636 samples is under process.



Source: IANS

The statement also said 11 Covid-19 patients died, taking the total death toll to 184.