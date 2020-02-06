Around 1,162 Coronavirus Cases and 11 More Deaths Reported in TN

The statement also said 11 Covid-19 patients died, taking the total death toll to 184.
‘State capital Chennai, with its high population density, continued to see the highest number of COVID-19 infections.
’
The total number of active cases in the state stands at 20,138.
As on Monday, coronavirus cases in Chennai stood at 15,770, followed by Chengalpattu (1,223), Tiruvallur (981), and Kancheepuram (416).
According to Greater Chennai Corporation officials, the infection rate in the city will go up for some more time and then come down.
On Monday, 11,377 samples were tested, taking the total to 5.03 lakh. Testing of 636 samples is under process.
Source: IANS