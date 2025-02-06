About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Dexpramipexole: A New Oral Treatment for Asthma

by Swethapriya Sampath on Feb 6 2025 4:47 PM

Areteia Therapeutics introduces dexpramipexole, a novel oral drug in Phase 3 trials for asthma and COPD, aiming for approval this year.

Areteia Therapeutic’s CEO, Jorge Bartolome, shared his company’s novel and first oral drug development to treat eosinophilic asthma.
During the J.P. Morgan 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference in January 2025, the CEO, Jorge Bartolome, presented a detailed review of its achievements in 2024 and outlined its 2025 plans to create revolutionary drugs treating respiratory problems.

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, highlighted the drug’s ongoing trials and its strategic focus on regulatory approvals.

Dexpramipexole for Treating Asthma and COPD

Sravani Meka, Senior Pharmaceutical Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “The current treatment approaches for severe asthma are primarily biologics, administered intravenously or subcutaneously. The drug is in its phase 3 clinical trials (EXHALE program). With successful results and approval dexpramipexole can address the unmet needs of patients facing barriers to injectable treatments.”

Significant advancements have been made in the Phase 3 asthma trials (EXHALE-2, EXHALE-3, and EXHALE-4), with EXHALE-4 now fully enrolled and top-line results expected in Q3 2025.

Bartolome also highlighted dexpramipexole’s efficacy in treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which is set to be tested in the SUSPIRE-1 trial in 2025. The data from Phase 2 trials to treat eosinophilic asthma demonstrated biologic-like efficacy, including significant reductions in blood eosinophils and notable improvements in lung function (FEV1).

Areteia’s Dexpramipexole Market Potential

With progress in the Phase 3 program, Areteia faces increasing competition from biologics companies like GSK and AstraZeneca. The success of the drug relies on strong clinical data, rapid regulatory approvals, and effective market positioning.

The company is funded with $425 million and is set to address significant medical and economic challenges in asthma and COPD. With dexpramipexole, Areteia aims to develop novel treatments and deliver life-changing therapies for patients worldwide. Positive trial results in 2025 could attract collaborations for co-development, licensing, commercialization, and leveraging.



Source-Medindia


