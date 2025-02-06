Dexpramipexole: A New Oral Treatment for Asthma

Areteia Therapeutics introduces dexpramipexole, a novel oral drug in Phase 3 trials for asthma and COPD, aiming for approval this year.
Areteia Therapeutic’s CEO, Jorge Bartolome, shared his company’s novel and first oral drug development to treat
‘Did you know?GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, highlighted the drug’s ongoing trials and its strategic focus on regulatory approvals.
Approximately 50% of people with severe #asthma have eosinophilic asthma. #copd #respiratoryproblems #medinida ’
Dexpramipexole for Treating Asthma and COPDSravani Meka, Senior Pharmaceutical Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “The current treatment approaches for severe asthma are primarily biologics, administered intravenously or subcutaneously. The drug is in its phase 3 clinical trials (EXHALE program). With successful results and approval dexpramipexole can address the unmet needs of patients facing barriers to injectable treatments.”
Significant advancements have been made in the Phase 3 asthma trials (EXHALE-2, EXHALE-3, and EXHALE-4), with EXHALE-4 now fully enrolled and top-line results expected in Q3 2025.
Bartolome also highlighted dexpramipexole’s efficacy in treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which is set to be tested in the SUSPIRE-1 trial in 2025. The data from Phase 2 trials to treat eosinophilic asthma demonstrated biologic-like efficacy, including significant reductions in blood eosinophils and notable improvements in lung function (FEV1).
Areteia’s Dexpramipexole Market PotentialWith progress in the Phase 3 program, Areteia faces increasing competition from biologics companies like GSK and AstraZeneca. The success of the drug relies on strong clinical data, rapid regulatory approvals, and effective market positioning.
